Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/2/22: MLB Lockout, Max Scherzer, and Ross Stripling

I’m not going to lie, I thought that when the metaphorical moose tracks baton came back to me, the lockout would be over. I was anticipating having to scramble to link to all of the relevant deals and rumors. Alas, here we are. Thanks, Rob Manfred! Here’s what we could scrounge up for the day.

In Mariners news...

Make no mistake: Julio is the one gracing the cover of this month’s Baseball America issue.

Larry Stone at The Seattle Times gave his take on MLB’s decision to cancel the first two series of the season.

Around the league...

This was never about saving a new million dollars. It was about making a statement.

Back in December, I was told by a team official that a prominent, influential owner had been openly saying his goal during negotiations was to "break the union", not find a fair deal.



Not all 30 principal owners feel this way, but the fact that mindset exists is problematic. — Kyle Glaser (@KyleAGlaser) March 2, 2022

Major League Baseball has no interest in sharing its new toys with the people responsible for getting it here.

MLB’s offer is significantly worse than what was in the last deal in terms of growth over the life of the agreement. Reminder that national TV deals kick in this year, that Apple and/or Peacock streaming deal on cusp, additional ESPN w/12 teams, new gaming $ https://t.co/jQ6rkVeOwU pic.twitter.com/7PmbdPcfFJ — Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) March 1, 2022

Max Scherzer? Intense and intimidating? Well I never.

Max Scherzer has "rattled some with his tough negotiating style" over the past few days https://t.co/hyhg976Erv pic.twitter.com/w54vrb88Ny — SNY (@SNYtv) March 1, 2022

Shi Davidi and Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet spoke to several players to get insight about recent CBA negotiations. Ross Stripling in particular shed light on the final couple of days with some damning details about the owners.

Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic slammed ownership for not being willing to take a deal that was still a clear win for them all because they wanted a deal that was a total steal for them. ($)

Despite the continuing lockout, Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki says he is still committed to playing in the majors in 2022.

The West Coast League — the local summer collegiate league — has unveiled a new logo for the first time since its inception. If the lockout continues into the summer and you’re looking for somewhere to get your baseball fix, support your local WCL team!

Until then, you should know that the KBO season begins on April 2 and that you can catch their games for free.

KBO games can be streamed for free on Naver using a desktop computer or you can download the Naver TV app for your mobile device and watch games live.



Currently teams are playing practice games and are self-broadcasting a few of them on their various YouTube channels. — Dan Kurtz (@MyKBO) March 1, 2022

Rob Mains at Baseball Prospectus put to rest the theory that MLB ticket prices are going up because player contracts are going up. (FREE)

Anders’ picks...

