 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

3/19/22: Open Game Thread

JULIOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

By Connor Donovan
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Seattle Mariners-Workouts Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Yesterday’s opening Cactus League game was, for the most part, a sloppy, sleepy affair, with one huge exception. In case you’ve been burrowing to the center of the earth in the last 24 hours, Julio Rodríguez sent a ball to Mars yesterday.

And take a look at who’s batting third and playing center field today!

Both the M’s and Dodgers are running out a B-squad lineup - although Trea Turner, Cody Bellinger, and Chris Taylor are pretty primo for the B lineup. Old friend Stefen Romero will also man left field for them, and Ryan Pepiot just squeaked into Baseball America’s Top 100 at #99. Unfortunately for Seattle, their lineup gets a lot less fun after Luis Torrens, though maybe Taylor Trammell can lean into one. That would sure be rad. Levi Stoudt, one of the Mariners’ top second-tier pitching prospects, will be starting for Seattle, with Yohan Ramírez, Danny Young, Patrick Weigel, and Kyle Bird all set to follow him. Let’s tighten up that defense today, alright, boyos?

Game Time: 1:10pm PDT

TV: ROOT Sports NW, MLB.tv (blackout restrictions lifted for spring training)

Radio: 710 AM, MLB At Bat

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...