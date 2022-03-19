3/19/22: Open Game Thread

Yesterday’s opening Cactus League game was, for the most part, a sloppy, sleepy affair, with one huge exception. In case you’ve been burrowing to the center of the earth in the last 24 hours, Julio Rodríguez sent a ball to Mars yesterday.

And take a look at who’s batting third and playing center field today!

Julio Rodriguez will bat third, and Levi Stoudt is on the mound as the Mariners host the Dodgers in Peoria at 1:10 p.m. PT.



You can watch the ROOT Sports Northwest telecast for free on https://t.co/ao5viJdqge with no blackout restrictions. https://t.co/QNaWTmegVD pic.twitter.com/REy7iSFVsu — Joe Veyera (@JoeVeyera) March 19, 2022

Both the M’s and Dodgers are running out a B-squad lineup - although Trea Turner, Cody Bellinger, and Chris Taylor are pretty primo for the B lineup. Old friend Stefen Romero will also man left field for them, and Ryan Pepiot just squeaked into Baseball America’s Top 100 at #99. Unfortunately for Seattle, their lineup gets a lot less fun after Luis Torrens, though maybe Taylor Trammell can lean into one. That would sure be rad. Levi Stoudt, one of the Mariners’ top second-tier pitching prospects, will be starting for Seattle, with Yohan Ramírez, Danny Young, Patrick Weigel, and Kyle Bird all set to follow him. Let’s tighten up that defense today, alright, boyos?

Game Time: 1:10pm PDT

TV: ROOT Sports NW, MLB.tv (blackout restrictions lifted for spring training)

Radio: 710 AM, MLB At Bat