 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/19/22: Carlos Correa, Nick Castellanos, and John Clayton

There are only a couple of big-name free agents left!

By Anders Jorstad
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: World Series-Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves
running in minnesota is the only way to stay warm in april
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning everyone and happy Saturday! Let’s recap what happened in baseball yesterday.

In Mariners news...

  • You know you want to watch it again.
  • Here’s the Mariners pitching schedule for the weekend.
  • Uh oh.
  • If you happen to live in Arkansas, you can get yourself a Julio bobblehead this summer!

Around the league...

  • Haha...what?
  • I’m disappointed that we’ve never seen Andrew McCutchen as a Mariner, but this is pretty freaking cool.

Anders’ picks...

  • RIP to John Clayton, a Seattle sports legend. Also, a throwback to the best SportsCenter commercial of all time.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...