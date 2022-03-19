Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/19/22: Carlos Correa, Nick Castellanos, and John Clayton

Good morning everyone and happy Saturday! Let’s recap what happened in baseball yesterday.
In Mariners news...
- You know you want to watch it again.
Julio Rodriguez just hit this ball a billion feet. pic.twitter.com/Tqh28Wf256— Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) March 18, 2022
- Here’s the Mariners pitching schedule for the weekend.
The Mariners probable starters:— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 18, 2022
3-19 — Levi Stoudt
3-20 — Chris Flexen
3-21 — George Kirby/Matt Brash
- Uh oh.
Casey Sadler is dealing with some shoulder fatigue. And is a little behind on his schedule.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 18, 2022
- If you happen to live in Arkansas, you can get yourself a Julio bobblehead this summer!
(Most of you) Nailed it! Join us Saturday, August 6 for a @JRODshow44 Bobblehead Giveaway presented by @fabandt!!— Arkansas Travelers (@ARTravs) March 18, 2022
Visit https://t.co/az4TDnnLNL for ℹ️ & ️ pic.twitter.com/5MvEbgMkXx
Around the league...
- If you went to bed at an early hour last night and are just now getting up, you may have missed that the Twins stole the show by signing Carlos Correa to a 3-year deal. Now we wait to see how the Astros respond.
- The Phillies made another big splash last night, signing outfielder Nick Castellanos to a five-year contract.
- The Dodgers agreed to a one-year deal with Tyler Anderson for $8 million, which is definitely more money than I expected him to get this winter.
- Michael Pineda has inked a one-year deal with the Tigers.
- Kenley Jansen has landed in Atlanta on a one-year contract.
- Trevor Story is reportedly choosing between four teams and is expected to make a decision soon.
- After years of complaints from Yankees fans, New York finally dealt Luke Voit, sending him to the Padres for a pitching prospect.
- Bad news for the Cardinals: Jack Flaherty will reportedly be out indefinitely while Alex Reyes isn’t expected to be back until at least mid-May as both are dealing with shoulder injuries.
- Speaking of the Yankees, things continue to get worse for Domingo Germán.
Today, the Yankees placed RHP Domingo Germán on the 60-day injured list with right shoulder impingement syndrome.— Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) March 18, 2022
- Haha...what?
Buck Showalter said today one reason Ryan Flaherty made the Orioles as a Rule 5 pick in 2012 was because he brought two monkeys to a camp talent show that spring. The monkeys threw batting practice, and the Orioles were later fined by the health department, Showalter said.— Joe Trezza (@JoeTrezz) March 18, 2022
- I’m disappointed that we’ve never seen Andrew McCutchen as a Mariner, but this is pretty freaking cool.
Hunter Renfroe didn’t want 24 anymore. Andrew McCutchen did, since his boyhood idol, Ken Griffey Jr. wore it. Then, while McCutchen was telling us this, @MikeVassallo13 called Griffey. And Griffey answered. So McCutchen got to tell Griffey himself he’s now No. 24. pic.twitter.com/N8J8dPOxYK— Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) March 18, 2022
- New York City announced that its vaccine mandate for city employees will continue indefinitely. The Yankees and Mets will have to decide how to proceed with the unvaccinated players on their roster.
Anders’ picks...
- RIP to John Clayton, a Seattle sports legend. Also, a throwback to the best SportsCenter commercial of all time.
John Clayton, a first-class NFL insider and our beloved longtime ESPN colleague, died today.— Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) March 19, 2022
He also starred in the greatest This Is SportsCenter commercial of all time.
RIP, Johnpic.twitter.com/5s5H0gQZcu
