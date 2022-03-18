3/18/22: Spring Training Game #1 (vs. SD) Open Game Thread

Honestly, there were times over the lockout I never thought we’d get here. The sluggish pace of the proceedings, the growing animosity between the two sides, the continual two-steps-forward/three-steps-back of discussions, all had me legitimately wondering if we’d have a season before June, if that.

But here we are.

It is my pleasure to present the first Mariners lineup of the spring, against who else but the Mariners’ natural rivals, the Padres:

That is...an interesting lineup, considering some of the lineups we saw last year. Is it perfect? No. But as it is I only see one (1) absolute offensive black hole as it currently stands. Remember the bottom of the lineups last year, which should have simply been labeled “here be dragons?” Remember the Jack Mayfield era? We might not have come as far as we wanted to, but it’s undeniable this is a more complete lineup than most of what we saw rolled out last year.

The scheduled pitchers for this contest for the Mariners are Marco, as well as NRIs Matt Festa, Devin Sweet, and Travis Ray Kuhn. You can read about all of them on our NRI roundup. Also of note, the Padres are starting MacKenzie Gore, who I am convinced the Padres hired former Mariners pitching coach Rob Marcello to work with after a stretch of rough road for the former top prospect, so that will be interesting to see.

As far as seeing this game, it starts at 1:10 PT. It’s not on ROOT or any Mariners channel, but if you have MLB TV, you can see it there through the Padres affiliate, no blackouts, and it’s one of MLB’s free games, so you don’t even have to have paid MLB TV, just a login. You can also listen to it on the radio at 710 ESPN Seattle, or do what I do and fire up the radio over the Padres TV broadcast [galaxy brain emoji]. Also, if you’re interested, Brandon Williamson will be making his organizational debut for the Reds at the same time, and that game is also free on MLB TV.

Happy Spring Training Opening Day!