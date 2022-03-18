Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/18/22: Nelson Cruz, Kyle Seager, and Bullpen Moves

Happy Friday everyone! Yesterday was a comparatively quiet day in baseball, but still a hell of a lot more active than most days of the lockout! So let’s get to it.
In Mariners news...
- In case you wonder why the soft drink selection at T-Mobile Park is different this year...
The @Mariners have partnered with Swire @CocaCola to make Coca-Cola the team’s new “Official Fan Refreshment.”— Sports Business Journal (@sbjsbd) March 17, 2022
As part of the new multi-year partnership, @TMobilePark will see Coke products available at Mariners games.
(via @ErikBacharach)https://t.co/m5gWjg7B9f pic.twitter.com/SxTLbfRv1i
- José Godoy, gone but not forgotten (unlike Freddie Freeman)
Twins claimed catcher José Godoy off waivers from Giants.— Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) March 17, 2022
27-year-old left-handed hitter made MLB debut with Mariners last season, playing in 16 games.
Career minor leaguer before that, including hitting .292/.338/.424 in 100 games at Triple-A.
Basically replaces Ben Rortvedt.
Around the league...
- The Cubs agreed to a one-year contract with infielder Jonathan Villar.
- The Reds signed Colin Moran to a one-year deal to fill their vacancy at third base.
- The Angels strengthened their bullpen yesterday by agreeing to contracts with Ryan Tepera and Archie Bradley.
- It was reliever day, with the Cubs adding Chris Martin on a one-year pact.
- Chicago’s National League squad also brought in Mychal Givens as a closing option.
- The Dodgers re-signed left-hander Danny Duffy to a one-year contract.
- That’s our man you’re bragging on
haha couldn't even fit it in one tweet pic.twitter.com/Ou9ZSCuvJh— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) March 17, 2022
- Nellie is our napping king.
Nelson Cruz, a big napper, asked me during his opening presser if there’s a nap room at Nationals Park.— Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) March 17, 2022
(The answer is yes)
When I suggested he probably should have known whether there was one or not, he said he figured his agent had that covered.
Nelson Cruz on how he's remained a productive hitter into his 40s: "I take a lot of naps"— Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) March 17, 2022
- Reds fans are pretty upset about losing Eugenio Suárez and Jesse Winker (and also Taylor Trammell apparently?) Let’s treat them well!
as always, we love and support the players on the @Reds but we can’t take anymore. ownership could care leas about them or about the fans. pic.twitter.com/EwePy4kDXQ— rico (@_chiefRico) March 16, 2022
- Actually, no, that would not have been “very cool!”
The Rangers inquired whether Kyle Seager wanted to reverse his retirement and team with his brother Corey on the left side of their infield. Kyle, who hit 35 home runs last season and is only 34, declined, saying he was happily doing chores at home. Would have been very cool!— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 17, 2022
- James Fegan at The Athletic told the story of Sam Hairston, who was shut out of Major League Baseball as a Black man but made his mark on the sport regardless. ($)
- MLB Pipeline unveiled its list of the top 100 prospects in baseball.
