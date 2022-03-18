 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/18/22: Nelson Cruz, Kyle Seager, and Bullpen Moves

Relievers were signing left and right yesterday.

By Anders Jorstad
Happy Friday everyone! Yesterday was a comparatively quiet day in baseball, but still a hell of a lot more active than most days of the lockout! So let’s get to it.

In Mariners news...

  • In case you wonder why the soft drink selection at T-Mobile Park is different this year...

Around the league...

  • Nellie is our napping king.
  • Reds fans are pretty upset about losing Eugenio Suárez and Jesse Winker (and also Taylor Trammell apparently?) Let’s treat them well!
  • Actually, no, that would not have been “very cool!”
  • James Fegan at The Athletic told the story of Sam Hairston, who was shut out of Major League Baseball as a Black man but made his mark on the sport regardless. ($)
  • MLB Pipeline unveiled its list of the top 100 prospects in baseball.

