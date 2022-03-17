 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/17/22: Kris Bryant, Matt Chapman, and Freddie Freeman

Free agents are flying off the board now!

By Anders Jorstad
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants - Game One Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Good morning everybody! Yesterday was a wild day for Major League Baseball transactions. Let’s dissect what happened.

In Mariners news...

  • The M’s new third baseman is looking smooth at the hot corner!
  • It seems Eugenio Suárez has found a kindred spirit in M’s infield coach Perry Hill.
  • Corey Brock at The Athletic recapped Jesse Winker’s introductory press conference. The outfielder seems like a great character fit for the team and city in addition to being a strong statistical fit. ($)
  • Scott Servais got animated yesterday. Well, about as animated as he gets about anything.
  • Ty brought his dog to Arizona!
  • The Mariners officially announced the Steven Souza signing in addition to a minor league deal for catcher Chance Sisco.
  • Keep your bad vibes away from Julio.
  • The M’s 2022 regular season schedule is set. As an east coaster, I am very thankful that there won’t be a 10pm (my time) or later start time until June.

Around the league...

  • The Rockies made the big splash nobody believed they would, locking up Kris Bryant to a 7-year, $182 million deal with a full no-trade clause. I can see why Jerry Dipoto felt priced out by that. It’s a lengthy contract for a player who isn’t even expected to be worth 3 wins next year by most projection systems.
  • Star first baseman Freddie Freeman has reportedly agreed to a six-year contract with the Dodgers. As if they needed more help.
  • I think I missed this yesterday, but Brad Miller has agreed to a contract with the Rangers. So we’ll be seeing a lot of him in 2022.
  • The A’s teardown continued as they dealt star third baseman Matt Chapman to the Blue Jays for a package of prospects.
  • It turns out that Jon Heyman was slightly off on the contract numbers for Seiya Suzuki, who ultimately got 7 years and $85 million from the Cubs.
  • The Tigers agreed to a two-year deal with reliever Andrew Chafin.
  • The Giants added another reclamation project to their staff, inking lefty Matthew Boyd to a one-year deal.
  • The Braves were busy yesterday, re-signing postseason hero Eddie Rosario on a two-year pact and bringing in Alex Dickerson on a one-year contract.
  • The Reds continue to confound. Cincinnati dealt reliever Amir Garrett to Kansas City for Mike Minor.
  • Former Mariner alert!
  • The Reds agreed to contracts with Donovan Solano and Buck Farmer.
  • The Royals brought Zack Greinke back to Kansas City on a one-year deal.
  • Reliever David Robertson is joining the Cubs on a one-year contract.
  • Infielder Matt Duffy agreed to a one-year deal with the Angels.
  • The Giants brought in Joc Pederson on a one-year pact.
  • I would be stunned if the Guardians dealt José Ramírez, but the Blue Jays lineup with him in it would just be unfair.
  • Historical minor league names are returning for 2022! Why did they leave in the first place?
  • Some pretty bad news for the Orioles as the injury bug continues to spread around the sport.
  • Fernando Tatis, Jr. underwent surgery on his wrist yesterday.
  • We’ve got COVID guidelines for 2022.
  • Evan Drellich at The Athletic wrote a complete guide to the changes in the new Collective Bargaining Agreement. ($)
  • Two legends in one photo!

Anders’ picks...

  • Here’s the full collection of Myles Turner’s LEGO projects. This will never not be amazing to me.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...