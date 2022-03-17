Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/17/22: Kris Bryant, Matt Chapman, and Freddie Freeman

Good morning everybody! Yesterday was a wild day for Major League Baseball transactions. Let’s dissect what happened.
In Mariners news...
- The M’s new third baseman is looking smooth at the hot corner!
Smooth Suárez #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/OnFHg8nDe8— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 16, 2022
- It seems Eugenio Suárez has found a kindred spirit in M’s infield coach Perry Hill.
The upbeat Suarez said he has found a kindred spirit in energetic #Mariners infield coach Perry Hill. "I love that guy. I love the way he works,'' he said.— Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) March 16, 2022
- Corey Brock at The Athletic recapped Jesse Winker’s introductory press conference. The outfielder seems like a great character fit for the team and city in addition to being a strong statistical fit. ($)
- Scott Servais got animated yesterday. Well, about as animated as he gets about anything.
Scott Servais is not at all happy with the new limits of 13 pitchers on the active roster.— Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) March 16, 2022
"That's horrific. And I'll go on the record saying I think it's brutal. You should not tell teams how to make up the roster."
- Ty brought his dog to Arizona!
omg oakley france is here pic.twitter.com/fAUI8mGkJZ— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 16, 2022
- The Mariners officially announced the Steven Souza signing in addition to a minor league deal for catcher Chance Sisco.
- Keep your bad vibes away from Julio.
Keep the negativity away from @JRODshow44— Maura Dooley (@Maura_Dool) March 16, 2022
I love the way his hand goes up immediately when @TheMikeSalk show made him this offer.... pic.twitter.com/fXyYzd9Gga
- The M’s 2022 regular season schedule is set. As an east coaster, I am very thankful that there won’t be a 10pm (my time) or later start time until June.
Our 2022 regular season schedule is set!— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 16, 2022
Two games against the Angels and two against the Tigers will be made up as doubleheaders, and the remaining two postponed Tigers games will be added to the final week of the season.
https://t.co/mZMX3zBrax pic.twitter.com/EtDCTvxVSy
Around the league...
- The Rockies made the big splash nobody believed they would, locking up Kris Bryant to a 7-year, $182 million deal with a full no-trade clause. I can see why Jerry Dipoto felt priced out by that. It’s a lengthy contract for a player who isn’t even expected to be worth 3 wins next year by most projection systems.
- Star first baseman Freddie Freeman has reportedly agreed to a six-year contract with the Dodgers. As if they needed more help.
- I think I missed this yesterday, but Brad Miller has agreed to a contract with the Rangers. So we’ll be seeing a lot of him in 2022.
- The A’s teardown continued as they dealt star third baseman Matt Chapman to the Blue Jays for a package of prospects.
- It turns out that Jon Heyman was slightly off on the contract numbers for Seiya Suzuki, who ultimately got 7 years and $85 million from the Cubs.
- The Tigers agreed to a two-year deal with reliever Andrew Chafin.
- The Giants added another reclamation project to their staff, inking lefty Matthew Boyd to a one-year deal.
- The Braves were busy yesterday, re-signing postseason hero Eddie Rosario on a two-year pact and bringing in Alex Dickerson on a one-year contract.
- The Reds continue to confound. Cincinnati dealt reliever Amir Garrett to Kansas City for Mike Minor.
- Former Mariner alert!
Red Sox sign RHP Dan Altavilla to a two year minor league contract. Recovering from 2021 Tommy John surgery but could be a factor in second half of this season.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 16, 2022
- The Reds agreed to contracts with Donovan Solano and Buck Farmer.
- The Royals brought Zack Greinke back to Kansas City on a one-year deal.
- Reliever David Robertson is joining the Cubs on a one-year contract.
- Infielder Matt Duffy agreed to a one-year deal with the Angels.
- The Giants brought in Joc Pederson on a one-year pact.
- I would be stunned if the Guardians dealt José Ramírez, but the Blue Jays lineup with him in it would just be unfair.
Blue Jays have spoken to Guardians about trade for José Ramírez, with idea of playing Ramírez at 2B, sources tell @TheAthletic. Other teams showing interest in Ramírez as well. Still unlikely Guardians will move him. Ramírez under club control for two more seasons, combined $24M.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 16, 2022
- Historical minor league names are returning for 2022! Why did they leave in the first place?
- Some pretty bad news for the Orioles as the injury bug continues to spread around the sport.
BREAKING: Adley Rutschman has a tricep strain and will be shut down. He could miss two to three weeks, Brandon Hyde said, which will certainly hamper his Opening Day chances. #Orioles— Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) March 16, 2022
- Fernando Tatis, Jr. underwent surgery on his wrist yesterday.
- We’ve got COVID guidelines for 2022.
MLB-MLBPA have agreed to COVID protocols for the season. Players will NOT be subject to "monitor" testing unless they show symptoms of COVID and "are not required to wear face coverings while on the field or in the dugouts and bullpens." (elsewhere, subject to local guidelines)— Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) March 16, 2022
- Evan Drellich at The Athletic wrote a complete guide to the changes in the new Collective Bargaining Agreement. ($)
- Two legends in one photo!
Juan Soto & Nelson Cruz.@Nationals pic.twitter.com/12kZeTQJwr— Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) March 16, 2022
Anders’ picks...
- Here’s the full collection of Myles Turner’s LEGO projects. This will never not be amazing to me.
As Requested Here’s Some Of The Ladies In My life… @LEGO_Group pic.twitter.com/8PJ1g6bGMj— Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) March 15, 2022
