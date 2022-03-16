Mariners announce revised spring training schedule for 2022; how to watch

After what felt like the longest off-season ever, baseball is just around the corner. Many of us missed the opportunity to go down to Peoria for some sun and baseball at spring training this year, either canceling trips or never planning them in the first place, but happily, not only do we get spring training games but also some televised contests to watch. It doesn’t make up for not sitting in the desert sun with a giant Four Peaks Peach Ale watching baseball and plotting how to score an autograph at Autograph Alley, but it...aw man I got too sad halfway through that sentence, whatever, roll the schedule.

Updated with start times!



Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.



⚾ https://t.co/dZPyA1SlHX pic.twitter.com/0gsRNNGwpj — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 13, 2022

Yes, that Friday is literally THIS Friday, which is how close we are to having baseball back. Actually, some teams start this Thursday the 17th—the Twins and the Red Sox; the Cubs and the White Sox; and the Diamondbacks and Rockies—and the MIN/BOS and CHC/CWS games are free to watch on MLB.TV.

If there’s a little “TV” in the corner of that graphic that means the game is televised on ROOT, for subscribers; if you have a subscription to MLB TV, you can watch the games without blackouts regardless of where you are. You can also get streaming access to some of the games that won’t be on ROOT, including the opener against the Padres, which is on Bally Sports San Diego. Other non-ROOT televised games include:

3/20 vs. LAA (also the free game of the day on MLB TV)

3/24 vs. CLE (another free one)

3/26 vs. MIL

All the games will also be broadcast on the radio on 710 AM in Seattle, or streaming through SeattleSports.com and the Seattle Sports app. Note that the games on Mondays and Tuesdays in March as well as Thursday the 24th and Wednesday the 30th will be broadcast on tape delay, so you’ll need to stream those if you want to listen in real time, which I think is silly given the current landscape of Seattle sports but what do I know, I’m just a lady baseball blogger. If you have an MLB account, you should be able to log in and access the audio stream of games there for free; spring training audio has usually been free through the site or app.

I have read multiple reports claiming MLB TV will be free this spring training, although MLB TV itself still lists certain games as “free game of the day” which it seems like they wouldn’t do if they were all free. I am yet to see MLB do anything for its fanbase to build goodwill, so I’ll believe this when I see it. In scanning through MLB TV’s schedule of games, it looks like they haven’t even finished updating it yet—the Mariners are just straight missing off of several days where they have scheduled games—so this could just be something that hasn’t been cleaned up on the pages yet.

As a side note, I obviously won’t be publishing my annual guide to spring training this year, which has unfortunately become a little less “annual” over recent years. However, if you’re headed down to the Valley of the Sun for the first time and want recommendations for where to eat and what to do, drop a comment below and you’re sure to get plenty of recommendations from myself, fellow Peoria veterans, and Mariner fan locals.