Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/16/22: Matt Olson, Anthony Rizzo, and Myles Turner

We're still waiting for the major dominoes to fall in free agency, but you have to expect that we're going to start to see some deals come through as Cactus League and Grapefruit League games are just around the corner. Let's get to the latest from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

Here’s some baseball eye candy courtesy of our newest Mariner.

No player has hit more homers since 2018 than Eugenio Suárez, who has 129 in this stretch ... Here are his 5⃣ longest: pic.twitter.com/NehYQ9UhV4 — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) March 15, 2022

Patrick Dubuque at Baseball Prospectus provided his take on the M’s-Reds trade. ($)

Jay Jaffe at Fangraphs gave his perspective on the deal as well.

Mariners minor league deal(s) alert!

#Mariners have signed 1B Mike Ford to a minor league contract. — MiLB-Transactions (@tombaseball29) March 15, 2022

#Mariners have signed OF Forrest Wall to a minor league contract. — MiLB-Transactions (@tombaseball29) March 15, 2022

Am I supposed to be happy or upset about this?

After showing Julio Rodriguez plenty of offspeef stuff, George Kirby freezes Julio Rodriguez on a 3-2 fastball pic.twitter.com/Sjheo7YLYE — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 15, 2022

Around the league...

The Braves locked inked a long-term commitment with their new first baseman in the form of an eight-year contract extension that will keep Matt Olson in Atlanta through 2029.

Meanwhile, Anthony Rizzo is heading back to New York.

Source confirms: Anthony Rizzo in agreement with Yankees on two-year, $32M contract. First with agreement: @JesseRogersESPN — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 16, 2022

Jon Heyman is reporting that the Cubs have agreed to a deal with Seiya Suzuki.

Japanese star Seiya Suzuki is headed to Cubs @thekapman reports $70M, 5 years — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 16, 2022

Kyle Schwarber is off the board too.

#Phillies deal with Kyle Schwarber, pending physical, is a 4-year agreement with an AAV just under $20 million per year, sources tell The Athletic.@JSalisburyNBCS was on this — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) March 16, 2022

A Carlos Correa deal could jump-start the infielder market that has laid dormant since the lockout ended.

Astros plan to make new offer to free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa shortly, source tells @TheAthletic. His potential return is creating buzz in camp. “Players can’t stop talking about it,” one source said. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 15, 2022

Bad news for the Red Sox...

News out of Red Sox camp: Chris Sale has a stress fracture in his rib cage and will not be ready for the start of the season. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 16, 2022

The DH is in the National League, which means that our favorite Large Adult Son can continue to land contracts in the big leagues.

We have signed INF Daniel Vogelbach to a one-year deal. pic.twitter.com/MlX6FOTmkO — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) March 15, 2022

Pittsburgh also bolstered its bullpen.

We have signed RHP Heath Hembree to a one-year deal. pic.twitter.com/AxpeDgUfl8 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) March 15, 2022

The Cubs too added to their pitching corps.

Source: Chris Martin's contract with #Cubs guarantees $2.5 million on a 1-year deal, with $500,000 in performance bonuses and a $250,000 roster bonus. @MLB @MLBNetwork @670TheScore — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) March 15, 2022

What the hell is Marlins ownership doing? The Marlins have a lot of exciting, upward-moving young talent. To handicap the squad by refusing to spend is very disappointing (but very Marlins).

Source close to OF Nick Castellanos confirms he had great interest in signing with Marlins, but Marlins at this point not aggressively pursuing. The Davie native hit .309, 34, 100 with Reds. Jeter indeed wanted to sign him, the source said. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 15, 2022

Major League Baseball is continuing to experiment with potential rule changes in the Atlantic League. One rule that they are testing is allowing batters to attempt to “steal” first base on any dropped pitch regardless of count. Another is taking away a team’s DH if their starter doesn’t go at least five innings in an outing. I think it’s much more likely we see the first idea in the big leagues eventually than the second, but both strike me as unlikely.

This feels particularly relevant to Seattle now: C. Trent Rosecrans at The Athletic wrote about the tragic end of the Reds’ core and the fact that it didn’t need to end this way. ($)

Fangraphs has unveiled its 2022 playoff odds, kicking off with the M’s at 26.7%. I think that seems a touch low but not completely unreasonable.

Unvaccinated Yankees and Mets players will not be able to play in home games during the 2022 season as long as New York City maintains its current rules.

Assuming Aaron Judge is not vaccinated, he would lose enough service time by sitting out during home games to push his free agency back by a full year.

#Yankees Aaron Judge was just asked if he’s vaccinated and here is how he responded pic.twitter.com/guXUqm4DHX — Randy Miller (@RandyJMiller) March 15, 2022

We’re officially on Injury Watch, and the Cardinals are surely hoping this isn’t too serious.

Jack Flaherty missed Day 2 of camp and went for further medical evaluation on his right shoulder. A team official confirmed the review, said it would have an update once their physicians have it completed and can create a plan of action. #stlcards — Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) March 15, 2022

Sticking in the NL Central, Cubs starter Adbert Alzolay has been diagnosed with a lat strain.

In a case regarding wage theft from a select group of minor leaguers in 2014, a judge ruled in favor of the players in a lawsuit that would award the defendants nearly $2 million in damages. This case is expected to be appealed and could take a long time to be resolved, so I’d hold off on expecting this to be a sign of a huge sea change for now. ($)

