Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/15/22: Jesse Winker, Fernando Tatis Jr, and Matt Olson

A few of baseball’s big names find new homes.

By Becca Weinberg
In Mariners news...

  • An update on Kyle Lewis, who likely won’t be ready to start on Opening Day.
  • MLB.com is hiring for a new Mariners reporter/producer for the 2022 season, which will include covering games, story and newsletter production, research, and more!
  • The big Mariners news of the day was one we’d all been waiting for, as the team made their first major trade, post-lockout: All-Star OF Jesse Winker and INF Eugenio Suarez have been acquired from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for RHP Justin Dunn, OF Jake Fraley, LHP Brandon Williamson, a PTBNL.

