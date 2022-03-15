Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/15/22: Jesse Winker, Fernando Tatis Jr, and Matt Olson

In Mariners news...
- An update on Kyle Lewis, who likely won’t be ready to start on Opening Day.
The Mariners want to evaluate Kyle Lewis’ health, specifically his surgically-repaired knee, before having him go through all on-field activity as a precaution. Lewis has been hitting and running in offseason workouts— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 14, 2022
- MLB.com is hiring for a new Mariners reporter/producer for the 2022 season, which will include covering games, story and newsletter production, research, and more!
- The big Mariners news of the day was one we’d all been waiting for, as the team made their first major trade, post-lockout: All-Star OF Jesse Winker and INF Eugenio Suarez have been acquired from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for RHP Justin Dunn, OF Jake Fraley, LHP Brandon Williamson, a PTBNL.
Around the league...
- Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic ponders if Carlos Correa would sign a one-year deal and how it could benefit him. ($)
- San Diego Padres’ star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. will require surgery for a broken left wrist and could miss up to three months.
- The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced plans to unveil a Sandy Koufax statue in their centerfield plaza on June 18th.
- On the hunt for bullpen help, the Philadelphia Phillies have signed lefty reliever Brad Hand to a one-year/$6 million deal.
- The Milwaukee Brewers have reached a deal with free-agent OF Andrew McCutchen, with details yet to be released.
- Former Mariner Sean Doolitle has agreed to return to the Washington Nationals on a one-year deal, pending a physical.
- The Atlanta Braves have acquired All-Star first baseman Matt Olson for a package of prospects including reliever Ryan Cusick, RHP Jose Estes, catcher Shea Langeliers and CF Cristian Pache.
- The Colorado Rockies have signed RHP Chad Khul, who will receive $3 million in 2022 with additional performance bonuses possible.
- MLB and the players’ union are reportedly discussing restoring the extra-inning ghost-runner rule. ($)
Becca’s picks...
- OL Reign has revealed their new alternate kit, “Honor”, which pays homage to all of the club’s players of the past and present by listing their names within the stripes of the jersey.
