3/14/22: Open Hot Stove Thread 2 Electric Boogaloo

the stove is a-blazin’

By Connor Donovan
/ new
Cincinnati Reds v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Well, what do you know, a real live big move happened!

Kate has the full blurb here, but on first blush, this trade is absolutely fantastic. Per Ryan Divish, Suárez slots in as the full time third baseman - for now - pushing Toro to a utility role, and Winker is the new left fielder against righties. Jerry Dipoto hinted that on the offensive side of things, the club may be done, but we can all hope that that’s some posturing. Dipoto also mentioned that they are still looking for another starter to round out the rotation - though whether that’s via trade or free agency is yet to be seen.

