3/14/22: Open Hot Stove Thread 2 Electric Boogaloo

Well, what do you know, a real live big move happened!

Welcome to the PNW, Jesse and Eugenio!



We’ve acquired INF Eugenio Suárez and OF Jesse Winker from the Reds in exchange for RHP Justin Dunn, OF Jake Fraley, LHP Brandon Williamson and a PTBNL or cash considerations. #SeaUsRise



https://t.co/b3nsR9dc4m pic.twitter.com/T7boDG18mq — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 14, 2022

Kate has the full blurb here, but on first blush, this trade is absolutely fantastic. Per Ryan Divish, Suárez slots in as the full time third baseman - for now - pushing Toro to a utility role, and Winker is the new left fielder against righties. Jerry Dipoto hinted that on the offensive side of things, the club may be done, but we can all hope that that’s some posturing. Dipoto also mentioned that they are still looking for another starter to round out the rotation - though whether that’s via trade or free agency is yet to be seen.