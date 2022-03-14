Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/14/22: Steven Souza Jr, Nelson Cruz, and Josh Donaldson

In Mariners news...
- Checking in on Kyle Seager...
Happy first day of spring training, friends. pic.twitter.com/E2StZob4fk— Julie Seager (@JulieSeager15) March 13, 2022
- Pitching prospect Emerson Hancock has been shut down from throwing after suffering a minor lat strain three weeks ago.
Jerry Dipoto confirms that pitching prospect Emerson Hancock suffered a minor lat strain about 3 weeks ago and was shut down from throwing.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 13, 2022
Hancock has been working out and conditioning with the rest of the pitchers on the minor league side
- What a beautiful sight.
Perry Hill has his infielders back. pic.twitter.com/nbLFjtPWz4— Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) March 12, 2022
- The Mariners’ 40-man major league roster is now at 38 players after catcher Jose Godoy has been claimed off of waivers by the San Francisco Giants and LHP Aaron Fletcher has been claimed by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- Free agent outfielder Steven Souza Jr. has been signed to a minor league deal for some added outfield depth.
- Two years after his Tommy John surgery, RHP Matt Festa is a new version of himself with cleaned up mechanics and a new knowledge of who he is as a pitcher, as he looks to pitch his way back to a spot in the bullpen.
- Brent Stecker catches up with Jerry Dipoto and Scott Servais on their opinions about the newest rule changes such as the shift ban and pitch clock.
Around the league...
- MLB has confirmed that IL stints and options will be moved back to 15 days instead of 10.
League source confirms that IL stints *and* options will move back to 15 days instead of 10. This, along with limiting minor league options at five per season will help cut down on roster churn. https://t.co/EWAYULM7jh— Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) March 13, 2022
- MLB will keep its COVID IL this year for players with positives tests, symptoms, and close contacts.
MLB will still have a COVID IL this year for players with positive tests, who are symptomatic, and with confirmed close contacts.— Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) March 13, 2022
- The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed infielder Hanser Alberto to a one-year deal with a club option for 2023, adding depth to their bench.
- Right-handed reliever Adam Ottavino has agreed to a one-year/$4 million deal with up to $1 million in performance bonuses.
- The Minnesota Twins have acquired RHP Sonny Gray and minor league RHP Francis Peguero from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for pitching prospect Chase Petty, the Twins’ first round pick in last year’s draft.
- Free agent 1B/OF Ronald Guzman has agreed to a minor league contract with the New York Yankees that includes an invite to big league spring training.
- Veteran free agent Nelson Cruz has signed a one-year/$15 million deal with the Washington Nationals.
- The San Francisco Giants have signed RHP Carlos Martinez to a minor league deal with $2.5 million guaranteed if he makes the major league roster.
- The Yankees and Twins were involved in a blockbuster deal last night that brought Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Ben Rortvedt to the Yankees in exchange for Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela.
Becca’s picks...
- Tom Brady has announced that he will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season.
These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022
Loading comments...