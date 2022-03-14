 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/14/22: Steven Souza Jr, Nelson Cruz, and Josh Donaldson

A busy day in baseball news.

By Becca Weinberg
Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Checking in on Kyle Seager...
  • Pitching prospect Emerson Hancock has been shut down from throwing after suffering a minor lat strain three weeks ago.
  • What a beautiful sight.

Around the league...

  • MLB has confirmed that IL stints and options will be moved back to 15 days instead of 10.
  • MLB will keep its COVID IL this year for players with positives tests, symptoms, and close contacts.

Becca’s picks...

