40 in 25: Get to know every 2022 Seattle Mariner

Welcome to 40 in 25! At long last, our annual season preview series can begin, as we bring you 40 pieces highlighting each player on the Seattle Mariners 40-man roster. The goal of this series is to offer an anchoring point for new faces, a refresher for returners, and a fresh take on long-time M’s. While the series typically has been 40 previews in 40 week days, with an article a day leading up to Spring Training’s outset, bloggers plan and MLB owners laugh. The lockout has afforded us just 25 days until Opening Day, April 7th, meaning we’ll have a stretch of firing off multiple articles per day. Not only that, but we are front-loading articles on players we think are likeliest to be on the Seattle Mariners for Opening Day. Trades, signings, et al will continue through at least the first week or two of Spring Training in all likelihood.

This stream will be pinned to the home page and will be updated with each article as it comes out, so if you miss a few days and don’t want to scroll back, hop in here and it should be a few clicks away. Similarly, if you or someone you know says “who on earth is Drew Steckenrider again?”, you can direct them here for a walkthrough. THAT SAID... not every 40 in 25 is a pure player profile. Some may be statistics-heavy, others may focus on the personality and journey of a player. Others may be an esoteric journey into the human psyche loosely framed around a third-string catcher.

With all that said, please enjoy 2022’s 40 in 25!