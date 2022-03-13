LHP Aaron Fletcher and C José Godoy claimed on waivers as Mariners clear two roster spots for... something?

While all Seattle Mariners fans await a larger move, the M’s have cleared two spaces on their 40-man roster today, designating for assignment LHP reliever Aaron Fletcher and C José Godoy. Both players have been claimed on waivers this afternoon, with Godoy being snatched up by the San Francisco Giants earlier today and Fletcher selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates soon after. The moves leave Seattle’s 40-man roster with 38 players on it at the moment.

Fletcher was a promising lefty reliever who struggled to find consistency with Seattle. The former Washington Nationals prospect came to Seattle along with LHP Taylor Guilbeau and RHP Elvis Alvarado at the 2019 trade deadline in exchange for RHP Hunter Strickland and LHP Roenis Elías. The bespectacled lefty put up solid numbers with Triple-A Tacoma in 2021, but was susceptible to platoon disadvantages, leaving him more limited to a lefty specialist designation. Still, Fletcher sits around 93-94 with his fastball and a sharp slider at his best, so extended opportunities for innings in a destitute Pittsburgh bullpen is a great outcome for him. On the other hand, it leaves Seattle even thinner in terms of lefty bullpen arms, depending on how the club sees Justus Sheffield or Nick Margevicius.

Godoy was a less surprising casualty of the roster circumstance. The fourth catcher on the roster, Godoy spent a brief period with the big league club in 2021, including his MLB debut. However, with the club maintaining their belief in Luis Torrens as a catcher, Godoy fell behind Torrens, Tom Murphy, and Cal Raleigh on the depth chart. As a lefty-swinging backstop with solid contact abilities, he’ll provide capable depth for the Giants.