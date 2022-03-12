3/12/22: Open Hot Stove Thread

After an unexpectedly sluggish first 48 hours post-lockout, things have started to pick up across the league. While big-name free agents like Carlos Correa, Kris Bryant, and Trevor Story remain on the market, several smaller deals have been revealed.

Free-agent infielder Josh Harrison in agreement with White Sox, source tells @TheAthletic. One-year contract with club option for 2023. Expected to play 2B. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 13, 2022

SS Jose Iglesias has agreed to a one-year deal with the Rockies, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) March 13, 2022

High-powered reliever Joe Kelly has agreed to a 2-year contract with the Chicago #WhiteSox. The deal will be final when he completes a physical. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 13, 2022

Niko Goodrum signs Astros deal. $2.1M plus incentives. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 13, 2022

We also have our first major trade since the offseason restarted, with the A’s beginning their fire sale by trading Chris Bassitt to the Mets for JT Ginn and Adam Oller. The night is still young, and with mandatory reporting to spring training on the docket for tomorrow, I feel like we are finally in for the wild ride we were promised.

As in the previous thread, feel free to treat this space like any game thread or Off-Top, and if you’re looking for another activity while you scroll, the Kraken are currently playing the Montreal Canadiens - say hi to our friends over at Davy Jones Locker Room! Should any Mariners moves break, we will have a blurb up as soon as possible. Happy Hot Stoving, folks!