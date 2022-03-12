 clock menu more-arrow no yes

3/12/22: Open Hot Stove Thread

it’s hot for real now!

By Connor Donovan
Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

After an unexpectedly sluggish first 48 hours post-lockout, things have started to pick up across the league. While big-name free agents like Carlos Correa, Kris Bryant, and Trevor Story remain on the market, several smaller deals have been revealed.

We also have our first major trade since the offseason restarted, with the A’s beginning their fire sale by trading Chris Bassitt to the Mets for JT Ginn and Adam Oller. The night is still young, and with mandatory reporting to spring training on the docket for tomorrow, I feel like we are finally in for the wild ride we were promised.

As in the previous thread, feel free to treat this space like any game thread or Off-Top, and if you’re looking for another activity while you scroll, the Kraken are currently playing the Montreal Canadiens - say hi to our friends over at Davy Jones Locker Room! Should any Mariners moves break, we will have a blurb up as soon as possible. Happy Hot Stoving, folks!

