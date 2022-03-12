 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/12/22: Carlos Rodón, Clayton Kershaw, and Andrelton Simmons

We’ve got a full slate of signings to report on!

By Anders Jorstad
National League Championship Series Game 6: Los Angeles Dodgers v. Atlanta Braves Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The hot stove is back! We didn’t get the free agent and trade frenzy we were promised but we definitely got a handful of deals. Not Mariners deals mind you, but things happened! Here are those things.

In Mariners news...

  • I love me some spring training videos.
  • The M’s did add to the minor league reliever pile yesterday.
  • This smells to me like an innocent Mariners rumor that never amounts to anything, but I’m obligated to share it anyway.
  • It’s Mariners promo schedule time!
  • The first televised Mariners game is exactly a week from today!
  • And here’s the full spring training schedule.

Around the league...

  • Carlos Rodón became the first major domino to fall with the Giants agreeing to a two-year, $44 million deal with the left-hander. Jake Mailhot at Fangraphs broke down the significance of the deal.
  • Technically, this was the first big league deal made post-lockout, but I’ve never heard of this fella.
  • After months of speculation that he would go play for his hometown Texas Rangers, Clayton Kershaw decided to return to the Dodgers on a one-year pact.
  • The Cubs have signed shortstop Andrelton Simmons. In a roundabout way, this probably helps Seattle since the Cubs were a possible Carlos Correa suitor. Correa and Trevor Story will probably just go to the Yankees and Astros in some order, but the M’s could swoop in on one of them, maybe?
  • The Rangers agreed to a one-year deal with Martín Pérez, who likely slots into their rotation.
  • The Angels inked A.J. Ramos to a minor league contract.
  • The Rangers also added to their minor league reliever pile.
  • The Cubs extended the contract of manager David Ross through the 2024 season.
  • Freddie Freeman’s market appears to be heating up and it makes sense that he’ll be the next big ticket free agent to sign. At this point his most likely landing spots are the Dodgers and Atlanta.
  • Nelson Cruz is reportedly close to signing a deal and it’s not with Seattle.
  • This might make the rebuilding Pirates more likely to deal him.
  • Yankees infielder Miguel Andújar was robbed at gunpoint in his home country of the Dominican Republic. He is thankfully OK right now.
  • This is really cool and I hope English-speaking players and coaches take advantage of the opportunity to learn Spanish at their convenience!
  • Rosters may be expanding in April this year.

Anders’ picks...

  • This is baseball-adjacent news ultimately, but announcer Joe Buck is leaving FOX Sports for ESPN. This will make him the Monday Night Football announcer and will seemingly take him off FOX’s World Series broadcasts.

