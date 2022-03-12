Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/12/22: Carlos Rodón, Clayton Kershaw, and Andrelton Simmons

The hot stove is back! We didn’t get the free agent and trade frenzy we were promised but we definitely got a handful of deals. Not Mariners deals mind you, but things happened! Here are those things.
In Mariners news...
- I love me some spring training videos.
oh how we’ve missed this pic.twitter.com/3CesyumFLh— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 11, 2022
- The M’s did add to the minor league reliever pile yesterday.
Former Mets minor league pitcher Matt Koch has signed a minor league deal with the Mariners.— Michael Mayer (@mikemayer22) March 11, 2022
- This smells to me like an innocent Mariners rumor that never amounts to anything, but I’m obligated to share it anyway.
Cardinals, Mariners and Rockies in talks with Albert Pujols. Rockies is the team that has shown the most interest, per @mikedeportes. https://t.co/mhtiedtPsS— Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) March 11, 2022
- It’s Mariners promo schedule time!
This year’s promo lineup is STACKED— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 11, 2022
- The first televised Mariners game is exactly a week from today!
Is today’s Mariners game on TV? pic.twitter.com/msLjKbKrGi— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 11, 2022
- And here’s the full spring training schedule.
We’ve got a Spring Training schedule!— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 11, 2022
Times TBA. Check it out ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ey369OQ31f
Around the league...
- Carlos Rodón became the first major domino to fall with the Giants agreeing to a two-year, $44 million deal with the left-hander. Jake Mailhot at Fangraphs broke down the significance of the deal.
- Technically, this was the first big league deal made post-lockout, but I’ve never heard of this fella.
RHP Drew VerHagen has agreed to a two-year, $5.5M deal with the Cardinals, per source. VerHagen pitched for the Tigers from 2014-19 and played in the NPB the last two years. He will earn $2.5M in 2022 and $3M in 2023, with up to $1M in performance bonuses each season.— Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) March 11, 2022
- After months of speculation that he would go play for his hometown Texas Rangers, Clayton Kershaw decided to return to the Dodgers on a one-year pact.
- The Cubs have signed shortstop Andrelton Simmons. In a roundabout way, this probably helps Seattle since the Cubs were a possible Carlos Correa suitor. Correa and Trevor Story will probably just go to the Yankees and Astros in some order, but the M’s could swoop in on one of them, maybe?
- The Rangers agreed to a one-year deal with Martín Pérez, who likely slots into their rotation.
- The Angels inked A.J. Ramos to a minor league contract.
- The Rangers also added to their minor league reliever pile.
Source: Free-agent pitcher Brandon Workman in agreement on a minor-league deal with the Texas Rangers. Workman, 33, posted a 5.46 ERA in 29 games last season with the Cubs and Red Sox.— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) March 12, 2022
- The Cubs extended the contract of manager David Ross through the 2024 season.
- Freddie Freeman’s market appears to be heating up and it makes sense that he’ll be the next big ticket free agent to sign. At this point his most likely landing spots are the Dodgers and Atlanta.
- Nelson Cruz is reportedly close to signing a deal and it’s not with Seattle.
Nelson Cruz, the most coveted DH in free agency, is finalizing details for his new deal with a National League team, per @TenchyRodNYC. https://t.co/LozoCv7AJh— Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) March 12, 2022
- This might make the rebuilding Pirates more likely to deal him.
Pirates Outfielder Bryan Reynolds turned down two long term deals with the club prior to 2021 per source. Reynolds finished 11th in NL MVP voting and 16th in fWAR (5.5) in 2021.— Craig Mish (@CraigMish) March 11, 2022
- Yankees infielder Miguel Andújar was robbed at gunpoint in his home country of the Dominican Republic. He is thankfully OK right now.
- This is really cool and I hope English-speaking players and coaches take advantage of the opportunity to learn Spanish at their convenience!
A great detail in the new CBA is that each team will make available English-as-a-second-language and Spanish-as-a-second-language courses, at its expense, provided that at least one player on that club requests such a course on or before April 15th each year.— Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) March 11, 2022
- Rosters may be expanding in April this year.
MLB plans to canvass GMs in the next few weeks to determine whether expanded rosters are needed in the month of April. No decision has been made.— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 11, 2022
- Major League Baseball is locking up a deal with Peacock to stream 18 Sunday games this season.
- Major League Baseball has decided to extend Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave through at least March 19.
- Apparently the winner of the Home Run Derby could decide the winner of the All-Star Game in the event of a tie. Alright, then.
- Reliever Adam Conley has decided to retire.
Anders’ picks...
- This is baseball-adjacent news ultimately, but announcer Joe Buck is leaving FOX Sports for ESPN. This will make him the Monday Night Football announcer and will seemingly take him off FOX’s World Series broadcasts.
