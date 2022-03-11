 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/11/22: Edwin Arroyo, Brandon Williamson, and Odalis Pérez

Baseball is back!

By Anders Jorstad
Hello folks! Welcome back to baseball! I expect today is going to be a fairly active day when it comes to transactions since the teams spent yesterday pretending they didn’t talk to each other/player agents in secret. With that in mind, here’s what you need to know today.

In Mariners news...

  • Edwin Arroyo announced on his Instagram that he is headed to Modesto to start the 2022 season. He will likely be joined by fellow 2021 draftee Harry Ford there.

Around the league...

  • Evan Drellich at The Athletic sees this new CBA as a win for the players, though not a slam-dunk win. ($)
  • Alden González and Marly Rivera at ESPN tackled the very complex issue of an international draft and what it would mean for the spoort.
  • Although the lockout is over, the Rule 5 Draft will not return until next offseason.
  • Freddie Freeman may wind up being the first free agent off the board.
  • Vermont senator Bernie Sanders is introducing legislation aimed at taking down MLB’s antitrust exemption, which Illinois senator Dick Durbin alluded to yesterday. Depending on how it goes, it could lead to a much more player-friendly CBA in the next bargaining session.
  • Jeremy Frank released an MLB version of Worlde which he named WARdle. The goal is to guess who the mystery player is based on several biographical clues that you get based on your previous guesses.
  • The legend of Robbie Ray’s tight pants has another chapter.
  • A minor change to the amateur draft system...
  • Here’s how 2020 will be handled in arbitration cases.
  • Really not sure what the hunger for MLB is in Paris but neat!
  • Some minor league players did indeed get wage increases in this CBA. Though this does not apply to most of them.
  • It isn’t just the bottom 6 teams in MLB that will get a chance to pick in the top 6 in the draft.

