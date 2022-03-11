Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/11/22: Edwin Arroyo, Brandon Williamson, and Odalis Pérez

Hello folks! Welcome back to baseball! I expect today is going to be a fairly active day when it comes to transactions since the teams spent yesterday pretending they didn’t talk to each other/player agents in secret. With that in mind, here’s what you need to know today.
In Mariners news...
- Edwin Arroyo announced on his Instagram that he is headed to Modesto to start the 2022 season. He will likely be joined by fellow 2021 draftee Harry Ford there.
- Corey Brock at The Athletic spoke to M’s left-hander Brandon Williamson about his baseball upbringing and his future with Seattle. ($)
- It’s possible that these Mariners will have arbitration hearings during the season.
For the Mariners -- that's Mitch Haniger, Adam Frazier, J.P. Crawford, Diego Castillo, Tom Murphy, Drew Steckenrider, Paul Sewald, Dylan Moore and Luis Torrens. https://t.co/rICPinEflv— Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) March 10, 2022
Around the league...
- Evan Drellich at The Athletic sees this new CBA as a win for the players, though not a slam-dunk win. ($)
- Alden González and Marly Rivera at ESPN tackled the very complex issue of an international draft and what it would mean for the spoort.
- Although the lockout is over, the Rule 5 Draft will not return until next offseason.
It may have been reported elsewhere already, but my understanding is the Rule 5 draft has been canceled for this year.— Zach Buchanan (@ZHBuchanan) March 10, 2022
- Freddie Freeman may wind up being the first free agent off the board.
#Dodgers interest in Freddie Freeman is sincere, based on what I have heard from sources tonight. #Braves and #Yankees obviously are prominent in the Freeman marketplace. Some in the industry believe he could be next major free agent to sign. @MLBNetwork— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) March 11, 2022
- Vermont senator Bernie Sanders is introducing legislation aimed at taking down MLB’s antitrust exemption, which Illinois senator Dick Durbin alluded to yesterday. Depending on how it goes, it could lead to a much more player-friendly CBA in the next bargaining session.
I’m delighted to see an agreement reached so that the MLB season can start. But we must prevent the greed of baseball’s oligarchs from destroying the game. The best way to do that is to end MLB’s antitrust exemption and I will be introducing legislation to do just that. pic.twitter.com/qkRreVTJFP— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 10, 2022
- Jeremy Frank released an MLB version of Worlde which he named WARdle. The goal is to guess who the mystery player is based on several biographical clues that you get based on your previous guesses.
- The legend of Robbie Ray’s tight pants has another chapter.
Presenting: The official story behind how Gosuke Katoh started wearing Robbie Ray’s pants. #BlueJays https://t.co/lR2fawRa8n pic.twitter.com/sNM5948bQU— Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) March 10, 2022
- A minor change to the amateur draft system...
As @Feinsand reports, the *Kumar Rocker Rule* made it in. Any "Top 300" player drafted that submits a pre-draft physical must be offered at least 75% of the slot value associated.— Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) March 10, 2022
Glad this made it in.
That said, ironically, in 2021 Rocker did not submit his medicals pre-draft.
- Here’s how 2020 will be handled in arbitration cases.
If you're super nerdy about arbitration and question of 2020 stats: 2020 stats will extrapolate to 162-game equivalent. So 10 home runs in 2020 equals 27 home runs in arbitration cases— Travis Sawchik (@Travis_Sawchik) March 10, 2022
- Really not sure what the hunger for MLB is in Paris but neat!
MLB and the PA agreed to stage games or "tours" in the following places over the next five years, per source:— Tim Healey (@timbhealey) March 11, 2022
* Mexico
* Asia
* Puerto Rico
* the Dominican Republic
* London
* Paris
- Some minor league players did indeed get wage increases in this CBA. Though this does not apply to most of them.
Minor league minimum salaries for players on 40-man rosters, per Ronald Blum / AP— Eric Stephen (@ericstephen) March 11, 2022
2021 (old CBA): $46,600 first year, $93,000 after
2022: $57,200/$114,100
2023: $58,800/$117,400
2024: $60,300/$120,600
2025: $62,000/$123,900
2026: $63,600/$127,100https://t.co/7SzV7vRd1R
- It isn’t just the bottom 6 teams in MLB that will get a chance to pick in the top 6 in the draft.
All 18 non-playoff clubs will enter a lottery for the top six picks. The percentage chances of each team getting the No. 1 choice, in reverse order of winning percentages: pic.twitter.com/lzWR3PeOqW— Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) March 11, 2022
- Former big league lefty Odalis Pérez passed away tragically from head trauma after falling off a ladder. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.
