 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

FanPost Friday: Baseball is happening edition!

No longer confined to the “Green Fields of the Mind,” the Seattle Mariners will be playing baseball again very soon. Time to hit the polls!

By sanford_and_son
/ new
Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Welcome back to FanPost Friday, friends. It’s still hard for me to believe, but the MLB lockout did indeed end yesterday. The players didn’t get everything they wanted and the owners tried to slip as much nonsense into the agreement at the 11th hour, but they sure as heck came to an agreement to make the 2022 season a reality.

Yeah! Spring Training! You know, that daily background noise that we should already be tired of by March 11, but instead we haven’t gotten the onslaught of BEST SHAPE OF HIS LIFE articles and revelations about players re-inventing themselves through a new dietary and/or training regimen. I, for one, cannot wait!

Today and over the course of the next week or so, we will hopefully see some of the long-awaited offseason free agent moves we’ve been endlessly speculating that the Mariners will make. But, to tide us all over until we get some real news to have a meLLtdown about, let’s do some BASEBALL IS BACK polls, shall we?

Poll

Were you surprised the MLB lockout ended when it did?

view results
  • 29%
    Yes
    (51 votes)
  • 10%
    No
    (18 votes)
  • 47%
    Slightly, but I knew they’d end it before the season got cancelled
    (82 votes)
  • 4%
    I’d completely given up on baseball in 2022
    (7 votes)
  • 7%
    Kumquat.
    (13 votes)
171 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will be the first post-lockout free agent signing for the Mariners?

view results
  • 11%
    Trevor Story
    (21 votes)
  • 52%
    Kris Bryant
    (97 votes)
  • 21%
    Seiya Suzuki
    (39 votes)
  • 0%
    Clayton Kershaw
    (0 votes)
  • 1%
    Zach Greinke
    (2 votes)
  • 2%
    Freddie Freeman
    (4 votes)
  • 0%
    Carlos Correa
    (1 vote)
  • 10%
    Other
    (20 votes)
184 votes total Vote Now
Arizona Diamondbacks v Seattle Mariners Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Poll

Spring Training!

view results
  • 5%
    I wasn’t going before, but now I am!
    (7 votes)
  • 4%
    I had made plans, but cancelled them
    (6 votes)
  • 4%
    I am/was already down here hanging out with the minor league players
    (6 votes)
  • 86%
    Not going this year, maybe next year
    (120 votes)
139 votes total Vote Now

Poll

What do you most want to see from the Mariners in these next few weeks of Spring Training games?

view results
  • 24%
    I want Julio Rodríguez to destroy every baseball he sees
    (41 votes)
  • 35%
    Jarred Kelenic revenge tour
    (60 votes)
  • 26%
    Please keep our players safe, pitcher gods & ligament gods
    (45 votes)
  • 2%
    My favorite fringe position player makes a big splash and earns a spot on the roster
    (4 votes)
  • 10%
    I want to see kids on the berm, I want to hear that bugle guy, and I want to dream about the Mariners being good again
    (18 votes)
168 votes total Vote Now

Let’s fucking go, y’all.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...