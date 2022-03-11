FanPost Friday: Baseball is happening edition!

Welcome back to FanPost Friday, friends. It’s still hard for me to believe, but the MLB lockout did indeed end yesterday. The players didn’t get everything they wanted and the owners tried to slip as much nonsense into the agreement at the 11th hour, but they sure as heck came to an agreement to make the 2022 season a reality.

The breakdown of the votes makes it clear: The players wanted to play. Player reps, who represent the rank-and-file, voted 26-4 in favor of the agreement. The executive subcommittee, made of elected leaders, voted 8-0 against it. In the end, all of the players' voices were heard. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 10, 2022

Spring training starts today. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 11, 2022

Yeah! Spring Training! You know, that daily background noise that we should already be tired of by March 11, but instead we haven’t gotten the onslaught of BEST SHAPE OF HIS LIFE articles and revelations about players re-inventing themselves through a new dietary and/or training regimen. I, for one, cannot wait!

Today and over the course of the next week or so, we will hopefully see some of the long-awaited offseason free agent moves we’ve been endlessly speculating that the Mariners will make. But, to tide us all over until we get some real news to have a meLLtdown about, let’s do some BASEBALL IS BACK polls, shall we?

Poll Were you surprised the MLB lockout ended when it did? Yes

No

Slightly, but I knew they’d end it before the season got cancelled

I’d completely given up on baseball in 2022

Kumquat. vote view results 29% Yes (51 votes)

10% No (18 votes)

47% Slightly, but I knew they’d end it before the season got cancelled (82 votes)

4% I’d completely given up on baseball in 2022 (7 votes)

7% Kumquat. (13 votes) 171 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will be the first post-lockout free agent signing for the Mariners? Trevor Story

Kris Bryant

Seiya Suzuki

Clayton Kershaw

Zach Greinke

Freddie Freeman

Carlos Correa

Other vote view results 11% Trevor Story (21 votes)

52% Kris Bryant (97 votes)

21% Seiya Suzuki (39 votes)

0% Clayton Kershaw (0 votes)

1% Zach Greinke (2 votes)

2% Freddie Freeman (4 votes)

0% Carlos Correa (1 vote)

10% Other (20 votes) 184 votes total Vote Now

Poll Spring Training! I wasn’t going before, but now I am!

I had made plans, but cancelled them

I am/was already down here hanging out with the minor league players

Not going this year, maybe next year vote view results 5% I wasn’t going before, but now I am! (7 votes)

4% I had made plans, but cancelled them (6 votes)

4% I am/was already down here hanging out with the minor league players (6 votes)

86% Not going this year, maybe next year (120 votes) 139 votes total Vote Now

Poll What do you most want to see from the Mariners in these next few weeks of Spring Training games? I want Julio Rodríguez to destroy every baseball he sees

Jarred Kelenic revenge tour

Please keep our players safe, pitcher gods & ligament gods

My favorite fringe position player makes a big splash and earns a spot on the roster

I want to see kids on the berm, I want to hear that bugle guy, and I want to dream about the Mariners being good again vote view results 24% I want Julio Rodríguez to destroy every baseball he sees (41 votes)

35% Jarred Kelenic revenge tour (60 votes)

26% Please keep our players safe, pitcher gods & ligament gods (45 votes)

2% My favorite fringe position player makes a big splash and earns a spot on the roster (4 votes)

10% I want to see kids on the berm, I want to hear that bugle guy, and I want to dream about the Mariners being good again (18 votes) 168 votes total Vote Now

Let’s fucking go, y’all.