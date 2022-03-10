MLB and MLBPA agree to new five-year CBA, 2022 season IS ON AT LAST

Major League Baseball is back.

The MLB Players Association has agreed on a 26-12 vote to approve the final proposal after 99 days of locked out negotiations, and now awaits an expected mere formality of receiving 23 of 30 votes from MLB’s owners. The details of the deal will be included and updated below, however a few key particulars will be outlined in bullet points below:

The season will be 162 games, with the regular season extended three days further into October, as well as scheduled nine-inning doubleheaders to fit in the games from the season’s first week

Opening Day will be April 7th, functionally pushed back a single week. The schedule will begin as previously scheduled

Playoffs expand from 10 to 12 teams, with byes into the Divisional Round for the top two record-having division winners in each league

Universal designated hitter

Patches on player uniforms and helmet decals for advertising purposes

Full service time for rookie players who are finalists for major awards and teams that call up prospects for Opening Day on Top Prospect list(s?) will be eligible for draft pick compensation. How this exactly manifests is confusing and tying award voting to compensation is a bit suspect, but hopefully will improve service time manipulation to some degree.

Re: service time... top prospects who finish 1st or 2nd in their league's Rookie of the Year voting will receive a full year of service. Teams that promote top prospects to the Opening Day roster will also be eligible to receive draft picks with Top 3 ROY or Top 5 MVP/CY finish. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) March 10, 2022

No more “ghost runner” on second base in extra innings

Increases to minimum salary from $570k to $700k

Competitive Balance Tax initial threshold increases to $230 million in 2022, with increases to $244 million by year five.

The four tax thresholds in year one of this deal:



$230 million

$250 million

$270 million

$290 million



FWIW the current #Mets tax payroll projection from @fangraphs RosterResource:



$271.1 million — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) March 10, 2022

Limit on five optionings to the minors for a player in a single season, after which they must be placed on waivers to be demoted

New “pre-arbitration bonus pool” of $50 million league-wide, from which bonuses will be awarded to players based on performance

Shortened window for MLB to implement rule changes, clearing the route specifically to banning the shift, implementing a pitch clock, and installing larger bases for the 2023 season

A draft lottery for the top six picks in the MLB draft, and restrictions on how often teams can pick in the top-10 consecutively.

The cancelation of the 2022 Rule-5 Draft (it should return as normal next year).

A more balanced schedule starting in 2023 wherein every team will play one another at least once.

One interesting nugget in the new agreement: Starting in 2023, the schedule will feature fewer divisional games, and every team will play at least one series against every other opponent, including in the other league. The exact format is still being determined. — Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) March 10, 2022

Some details emerging on how the expanded playoffs will work:



* No more Game 163 tiebreakers. All playoff spots will be determined through NFL-type tiebreaker formulas.



* No re-seeding for the LDS. 1st seed plays winner of 4 vs. 5 Wild Card Series. 2nd seed plays 3 vs 6 winner. — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) March 10, 2022

Spring Training will begin as soon as Sunday, and if the owners ratify the deal later this afternoon as expected, free agency should be open this evening. The Seattle Mariners and the rest of MLB have work to do.