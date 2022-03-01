Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/1/22: Derek Jeter, MLB lockout deadline extension, and Ja Morant

In Mariners news...
- Great to see a group of Mariners players still getting some work in together.
J.P. Crawford, Mitch Haniger, Ty France, and Evan White all training together at a field in Glendale: https://t.co/9AYXviN1WZ— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) March 1, 2022
- Don’t forget that the MiLB season is not affected by the MLB lockout, and Tacoma Rainiers tickets go on sale today! Go catch a game at Cheney Stadium this season:
Opening Day at Cheney Stadium is April 5 no matter what: Our 2022 schedule is not impacted by the MLB work stoppage.— Tacoma Rainiers (@RainiersLand) February 28, 2022
Single-game tickets go on sale TOMORROW (March 1) at 10 a.m. PT, online and in-person at the ticket office.
Promo schedule highlights: https://t.co/YwU4Aud76k pic.twitter.com/Y9cgHhjyHr
Around the league...
- The deadline to reach an agreement has been extended to 5 p.m. today.
There will be no deal on a new collective-bargaining agreement in this early hour, sources tell ESPN. Enough progress was made that MLB and the MLBPA will meet again later today in hopes of finalizing one. Deadline to miss regular-season games has been moved to 5 p.m. today.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 1, 2022
- With much work still to be done regarding the lockout, MLB and the MLBPA did reach an agreement around 8 PM PST to implement a 12-team playoff format in the upcoming CBA.
- Derek Jeter has announced that he is stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins, saying in a statement that his vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one he signed up to lead.
- Assuming that the 2022 MLB season does start in the near future, MLB is reportedly in serious talks with NBC Sports to broadcast games for this season with most of them expected to be on NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock.
- Jeff Passan at ESPN addresses the “self-inflicted crisis” that MLB has created with its decision to enter a lockout and ongoing refusal to compromise with the Players.
Becca’s picks...
- Just absolutely insane.
Ja Morant did this all in one game— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 1, 2022
✅ Deep three
✅ Poster dunk
✅ Wild buzzer-beater
✅ Franchise-record 52 Pts pic.twitter.com/y6mRvjTb0X
