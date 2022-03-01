 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/1/22: Derek Jeter, MLB lockout deadline extension, and Ja Morant

And the lockout continues...for now...

By Becca Weinberg
Philadelphia Phillies v Miami Marlins Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Great to see a group of Mariners players still getting some work in together.
  • Don’t forget that the MiLB season is not affected by the MLB lockout, and Tacoma Rainiers tickets go on sale today! Go catch a game at Cheney Stadium this season:

Around the league...

  • The deadline to reach an agreement has been extended to 5 p.m. today.
  • With much work still to be done regarding the lockout, MLB and the MLBPA did reach an agreement around 8 PM PST to implement a 12-team playoff format in the upcoming CBA.
  • Derek Jeter has announced that he is stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins, saying in a statement that his vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one he signed up to lead.
  • Assuming that the 2022 MLB season does start in the near future, MLB is reportedly in serious talks with NBC Sports to broadcast games for this season with most of them expected to be on NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock.
  • Jeff Passan at ESPN addresses the “self-inflicted crisis” that MLB has created with its decision to enter a lockout and ongoing refusal to compromise with the Players.

Becca’s picks...

  • Just absolutely insane.

