Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/9/22: Paul Sewald, Trevor Bauer, and Matt Harvey

Hello everyone and happy Wednesday! Let’s get you caught up on the latest from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Ryan Divish at The Seattle Times answers questions about the lockout and more in his latest mailbag.
- Paul Sewald hopped on 710 ESPN Seattle to discuss his thoughts on the current state of the lockout.
- Jonatan Clase looks to be ready for the minor league season!
Step by step ✊ pic.twitter.com/LeZvOM0GLf— jonatan clase (@ClaseJonatan) February 9, 2022
Around the league...
- Joel Reuter at Bleacher Report named a handful of players who have yet to hit 20 homers in a season who he thinks will cross that mark in 2022. He didn’t mention Ty France, but that feels like a no-doubter to me.
- Sarah Ravani at The San Francisco Chronicle breaks down the next steps for the A’s in their hopes to build a new ballpark.
- The Rockies have reportedly extended the contract of manager Bud Black through 2023.
- The Baseball Prospectus staff gave perhaps the coldest review of the Mariners farm system to this point, putting them at fourth overall. ($)
- Trevor Bauer will not face criminal charges for his sexual assault case. That does not mean MLB or the Dodgers won’t choose to punish him in their own way.
- Andrew Marchand at the NY Post did a profile on our friend Mina Kimes and her journey to stardom.
- Former Mets ace Matt Harvey was named as a possible drug source for Tyler Skaggs as they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the latter’s death. Harvey will be called in as a witness this week.
- The minor league team in Lexington has decided to rebrand to the “Wild Health Genomes.” This is getting out of hand.
- Major League Baseball is planning to grant media members access to the clubhouse once again in 2022, pending players’ approval.
Loading comments...