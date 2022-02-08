Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/8/22: Nick Hundley, Pablo Sandoval, and MLB drug testing

In Mariners news...
- Legendary.
The best hitter of the 90's?— MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) February 7, 2022
It won't take long before you think of the kid called Junior. @Mariners | #SeaUsRise | #90sWeek pic.twitter.com/OKjUs3Zzt9
Around the league...
- This is quite the interesting connection.
great story in here about Yelich robbing Jarrod Dyson in CF in Seattle after Dyson robbed him of a HR in Miami the year before but no one mentioned that Edinson Vólquez was bizarrely the pitcher for both plays!!! https://t.co/YiXeClzyXR pic.twitter.com/KBbYZDzCZo— Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) February 8, 2022
- MLB has halted steroid testing for the first time in almost 20 years due to the expiration of the league’s agreement between management and the players’ association.
- Longtime San Diego Padres catcher Nick Hundley is joining the Texas Rangers as a special assistant to GM (and his former teammate) Chris Young.
- Pablo Sandoval has signed with the Acereros de Monclova of the Mexican League for the upcoming 2022 season.
