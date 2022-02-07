Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/7/22: Daniel Robertson, Tim Beckham, and Adrian Gonzalez

In Mariners news...
- Timeless.
Ken Griffey Jr. vs Joel Zumaya, 2006. One of the most memorable moments in a great baseball year. @MLBNetwork pic.twitter.com/jvlTIRQ0Be— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) February 6, 2022
- MLB Network host Greg Amsinger joins 710 ESPN Seattle and shares his excitement for watching the Mariners and how they will preform this upcoming season.
Around the league...
- The latest on the next MLB owners meeting:
MLB owners meet Tuesday-Thursday in Orlando, where they will regroup. The union expectation is a new MLB offer will come soon, and presumably that happens after the owners convene. It’s obviously getting late with spring training originally scheduled to start 10 days from today.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 6, 2022
- After 15 years in the big leagues, five All-Star appearances, and four Gold Glove Award wins, MLB veteran Adrian Gonzalez has announced his retirement from baseball.
- The Minnesota Twins have signed free agent Daniel Robertson and former Mariner Tim Beckham to minor league deals with invitations to big league spring training.
Becca’s picks...
- This is absurd.
this is the coolest thing Ive ever seen pic.twitter.com/GNNDuhmeSD— Rawan (@rawan) February 5, 2022
