 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/7/22: Daniel Robertson, Tim Beckham, and Adrian Gonzalez

A light day of links to begin your week.

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
New York Mets v Cincinnati Reds

In Mariners news...

  • Timeless.
  • MLB Network host Greg Amsinger joins 710 ESPN Seattle and shares his excitement for watching the Mariners and how they will preform this upcoming season.

Around the league...

  • The latest on the next MLB owners meeting:
  • After 15 years in the big leagues, five All-Star appearances, and four Gold Glove Award wins, MLB veteran Adrian Gonzalez has announced his retirement from baseball.
  • The Minnesota Twins have signed free agent Daniel Robertson and former Mariner Tim Beckham to minor league deals with invitations to big league spring training.

Becca’s picks...

  • This is absurd.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...