 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/5/22: MLBPA, Caribbean Series, and Umpiring Changes

As we wait for more concrete news on CBA negotiations...

By Anders Jorstad
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Division Series - San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Three Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Hello everyone and happy Saturday! Let’s dig into the latest from the baseball world.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • In an expected move, the players rejected the league’s proposition to get a federal mediator involved. In their statement, the players cited their desire to negotiate. Players also took to Twitter, pointing out that a federal mediator would need a long time just to get caught up on the case and that the league simply needs to get to the table like they said they would.
  • The Athletic staff broke down the many logistics surrounding the competitive balance tax threshold as it pertains to CBA negotiations. ($)
  • Congratulations to Colombia for winning the 2022 Caribbean Series!
  • Colombia has undergone a real journey of transformation over the last few years.
  • As long as they don’t ask Rickie Weeks to teach outfield defense, these will probably be great additions to the Brewers’ player development team.
  • Major League Baseball announced some changes to the umpiring corps. Joe West is among those who have retired. Meanwhile, Roberto Ortíz has become the first Puerto Rican-born full-time MLB umpire.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...