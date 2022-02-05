Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/5/22: MLBPA, Caribbean Series, and Umpiring Changes

Hello everyone and happy Saturday! Let’s dig into the latest from the baseball world.
In Mariners news...
- Corey Brock at The Athletic spoke to new M’s coach Andy McKay about his move from the front office to the dugout. ($)
- The Mariners are reportedly considering signing two of Kris Bryant, Trevor Story, and Seiya Suzuki. If they were to sign the two infielders, Ryan Divish believes the team could flip Adam Frazier.
- Ryan Rowland-Smith is among those hoping that the Mariners will sign Bryant.
- I missed this yesterday, but the M’s announced their staff for the Modesto Nuts.
- The M’s have also announced their staff for the Arizona Complex League squad and the Dominican League team.
Around the league...
- In an expected move, the players rejected the league’s proposition to get a federal mediator involved. In their statement, the players cited their desire to negotiate. Players also took to Twitter, pointing out that a federal mediator would need a long time just to get caught up on the case and that the league simply needs to get to the table like they said they would.
Statement from the Major League Baseball Players Association: pic.twitter.com/KBssy2e66U— MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) February 4, 2022
- The Athletic staff broke down the many logistics surrounding the competitive balance tax threshold as it pertains to CBA negotiations. ($)
- Congratulations to Colombia for winning the 2022 Caribbean Series!
SOMOSSSSSSSSSSSSS CAMPEONESSSSSSSSSSSS COLOMBIAAAAAAA ❤️ ESTO ES PARA TODOS USTEDESS #CAIMANESESCOLOMBIA pic.twitter.com/giU521FUUg— Caimanes de Barranquilla (@caimanesLPB) February 4, 2022
- Colombia has undergone a real journey of transformation over the last few years.
The Caribbean Series was first played in 1949. The Colombian league was not even allowed into the tournament until two years ago as the quality of play was considered substandard. Ahora, ¡Campeones! pic.twitter.com/KFJ0N1RVSp— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 4, 2022
- As long as they don’t ask Rickie Weeks to teach outfield defense, these will probably be great additions to the Brewers’ player development team.
The Brewers today named Pedro Álvarez assistant - baseball operations and player development and Rickie Weeks assistant - player development. pic.twitter.com/yA4bu28WI2— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) February 4, 2022
- Major League Baseball announced some changes to the umpiring corps. Joe West is among those who have retired. Meanwhile, Roberto Ortíz has become the first Puerto Rican-born full-time MLB umpire.
