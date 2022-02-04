 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/4/22: Triple-A Baseball, Matt Magill, and Jesse Winker

The lockout just got a whole lot weirder.

By Anders Jorstad
Good morning everyone! It was a weird day in baseball news, so let’s get to it.

In Mariners news...

  • Triple-A baseball has apparently made plans to extend the 2022 season. This might be a show of anxiety from Major League Baseball in regards to the MLB season starting on time.

Around the league...

  • The owners reneged on their original promise to counter the MLBPA’s latest offer and are instead requesting the help of a federal mediator to end the lockout — which, by the way, they instituted in the first place. It certainly doesn’t look good that the owners are refusing to negotiate and are seemingly hoping that a third party will award them what they want. Either way, this process is likely to get a whole lot messier before it gets fixed. I’d say the notion of the season starting on time is in jeopardy at this stage.
  • Anyway, the players are planning to shoot down the idea of hiring a mediator. Since it needs approval from both sides, that kills it on the spot.
  • As Joe points out here, the owners are half a Rzepczynski away from getting out of this.
  • LL alum Matthew Roberson decided to become Public Enemy #1 in New York by opining that Derek Jeter was and is highly overrated as a player. He’s not wrong, but it’s bold to say that on that platform!
  • Former Mariner right-hander Matt Magill has decided to retire from baseball.
  • The staff of The Athletic had a wild mega mock draft in which they formed entirely new organizations from scratch. ($)
  • Steve Adams at MLB Trade Rumors says that the Reds should either extend or move Jesse Winker once the lockout ends.

