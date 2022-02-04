Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/4/22: Triple-A Baseball, Matt Magill, and Jesse Winker

Good morning everyone! It was a weird day in baseball news, so let’s get to it.
In Mariners news...
- Triple-A baseball has apparently made plans to extend the 2022 season. This might be a show of anxiety from Major League Baseball in regards to the MLB season starting on time.
NEWS: The Triple-A schedule has expanded to 150 games for 2022 (75 home games). Game times below...single game tickets on sale soon.— Tacoma Rainiers (@RainiersLand) February 3, 2022
We'll now play Round Rock at home Sept. 20-25, and end the regular season at Reno Sept. 26-28.
Season ticket options: https://t.co/2FIDSjBUuA pic.twitter.com/oeMteCSTbV
- Ryan Rowland-Smith is expecting a huge season from Logan Gilbert.
Around the league...
- The owners reneged on their original promise to counter the MLBPA’s latest offer and are instead requesting the help of a federal mediator to end the lockout — which, by the way, they instituted in the first place. It certainly doesn’t look good that the owners are refusing to negotiate and are seemingly hoping that a third party will award them what they want. Either way, this process is likely to get a whole lot messier before it gets fixed. I’d say the notion of the season starting on time is in jeopardy at this stage.
- Anyway, the players are planning to shoot down the idea of hiring a mediator. Since it needs approval from both sides, that kills it on the spot.
Sources: MLBPA tomorrow likely to reject federal mediation. Story from earlier: https://t.co/ZnNkkKBNvY— Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 4, 2022
- As Joe points out here, the owners are half a Rzepczynski away from getting out of this.
According to Forbes, the average valuation of every Major League Baseball team has grown by close to $140,000,000 every single year over the last decade.— Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) February 3, 2022
Owners could end this lockout comfortably by agreeing to spend just ~$10m more each year.
Do not side with the owners.
- LL alum Matthew Roberson decided to become Public Enemy #1 in New York by opining that Derek Jeter was and is highly overrated as a player. He’s not wrong, but it’s bold to say that on that platform!
- Former Mariner right-hander Matt Magill has decided to retire from baseball.
- The staff of The Athletic had a wild mega mock draft in which they formed entirely new organizations from scratch. ($)
- Steve Adams at MLB Trade Rumors says that the Reds should either extend or move Jesse Winker once the lockout ends.
