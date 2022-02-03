 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/3/22: Cedric Mullins, Carlos Rodón, and Kumar Rocker

Kicking off your Thursday with some baseball news.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

Hello everyone and welcome to Thursday! Let’s dive into the latest from the sporting world.

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners continue to roll out their minor league coaching staffs. Yesterday, the Everett AquaSox unveiled their 2022 staff.

Around the league...

  • Well...at least they have a plan to talk again.
  • J.J. Cooper at Baseball America broke down the financial differences between the NFL, NBA, and MLB and paints a striking picture of how things have changed for baseball over the last decade. ($)
  • The Brian Flores allegations are bleeding into baseball too as former executive Paul DePodesta allegedly took money to tank while he was with the Browns.
  • Add another reason to why Cedric Mullins is amazing.

Anders’ picks...

  • Congratulations to Trinity! It’s still striking when you compare this contract with the contracts you see in male sports. We have a long way to go.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...