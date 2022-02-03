Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/3/22: Cedric Mullins, Carlos Rodón, and Kumar Rocker

Hello everyone and welcome to Thursday! Let’s dive into the latest from the sporting world.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners continue to roll out their minor league coaching staffs. Yesterday, the Everett AquaSox unveiled their 2022 staff.
Around the league...
- Well...at least they have a plan to talk again.
MLB leaders and the union are expected to restart talks on core economic at the end of the week or early next week but other important yet less contentious issues are on the agenda today and tomorrow. Those include the drug policies, international play and many more items.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 2, 2022
- J.J. Cooper at Baseball America broke down the financial differences between the NFL, NBA, and MLB and paints a striking picture of how things have changed for baseball over the last decade. ($)
- The Brian Flores allegations are bleeding into baseball too as former executive Paul DePodesta allegedly took money to tank while he was with the Browns.
- Add another reason to why Cedric Mullins is amazing.
Today, Cedric Mullins shares a very personal story for the first time.— MLB Players Media (@MLBPlayersMedia) February 2, 2022
Mullins was baseball's only 30-30 player last season, and he did it while battling Crohn's disease.@cedmull30 | @CrohnsColitisFn pic.twitter.com/HoOLgpGXRx
- Grant Brisbee at The Athletic identified which organizations have the longest positional organizational All-Star droughts. ($)
- Russell A. Carleton at Baseball Prospectus analyzed the Frontier League’s plan for sudden death in baseball. ($)
- Owen McGrattan at Fangraphs tried to find the best fit for Carlos Rodón for once the lockout ends.
- Kumar Rocker is reportedly considering pitching for an independent league team prior to the 2022 MLB draft.
Anders’ picks...
- Congratulations to Trinity! It’s still striking when you compare this contract with the contracts you see in male sports. We have a long way to go.
Trinity Rodman becomes the highest-paid player in NWSL history @HighlightHER— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 2, 2022
The 19-year old has signed a four-year, $1.1M guaranteed contract with the Washington Spirit pic.twitter.com/4OxahgH8Te
