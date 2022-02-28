 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/28/22: Sam Carlson, Elizabeth Benn, and Dave Roberts

Will an agreement be reached before today’s lockout deadline?

By Becca Weinberg
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants - Game Five Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Marco Gonzales getting some work in during what would be Spring Training time.
  • Mariners prospect Sam Carlson threw to live hitters for the first time following his elbow surgery, and looks forward to focusing on what he can control this upcoming season.

Around the league...

  • Multiple MLB clubs are reportedly closing their complexes to scouts until more information about the upcoming season is available.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...