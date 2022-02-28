Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/28/22: Sam Carlson, Elizabeth Benn, and Dave Roberts

In Mariners news...
- Marco Gonzales getting some work in during what would be Spring Training time.
Marco Gonzales (@MarcoGonzales_) was absolutely filthy during Live AB's at @BASEByPros pic.twitter.com/VHLLvXsczF— Tytan Media (@tytan_media) February 25, 2022
- Mariners prospect Sam Carlson threw to live hitters for the first time following his elbow surgery, and looks forward to focusing on what he can control this upcoming season.
Around the league...
- Multiple MLB clubs are reportedly closing their complexes to scouts until more information about the upcoming season is available.
Sources: Multiple MLB clubs have notified rival clubs that their complexes are closed to scouts until MLB camp starts or Rule 5 draft occurs/is canceled. Sources expect more teams to follow suit. Execs tell me the motivation is to keep Rule 5 eligible players from being scouted.— Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) February 26, 2022
- After more unsuccessful rounds of heated debate yesterday, Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic report that although there has been some productivity between MLB and the MLBPA, there is still much to be done before today’s deadline.
- The New York Mets have hired Elizabeth Benn as their director of major league operations, a historic hire as she becomes the team’s highest-ranking woman baseball operations employee in franchise history.
- Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly discussing a contract extension and plan to have it finalized before the start of the 2022 season.
- Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Tyler Gillies celebrates his return to baseball after a long battle with cancer as he pitched off of the mound yesterday for the first time in two years.
Loading comments...