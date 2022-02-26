Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/26/22: Ty Adcock, Alberto Rodríguez, and Anthony Rizzo

Alright everyone. We have just three days of CBA negotiations left before the supposed deadline for the regular season starting on time. The players and owners are bravely working through the weekend after putting in four-hour days each day this week (they really should be starting before 1pm eastern time if they’re serious about getting this done).

Here’s the latest on that and more from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

Tyler Maun wrote a ballpark guide for the Rainiers’ Cheney Stadium, the oldest ballpark in Triple-A West.

We’ve got some more optimism for a forgotten M’s prospect.

Great to see Ty Adcock out throwing again. Adcock was drafted out of Elon in the 8th round in 2019 but a lengthy TJ recovery means he hasn’t pitched as a pro yet; when healthy the former closer brings upper-90s heat. https://t.co/DeTdGxVXjy — Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) February 25, 2022

Marc W at U.S.S. Mariner wrote about his former coworker Dave Cameron getting hired by the Mariners.

Around the league...