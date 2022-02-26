Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/26/22: Ty Adcock, Alberto Rodríguez, and Anthony Rizzo

Alright everyone. We have just three days of CBA negotiations left before the supposed deadline for the regular season starting on time. The players and owners are bravely working through the weekend after putting in four-hour days each day this week (they really should be starting before 1pm eastern time if they’re serious about getting this done).
Here’s the latest on that and more from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Tyler Maun wrote a ballpark guide for the Rainiers’ Cheney Stadium, the oldest ballpark in Triple-A West.
- We’ve got some more optimism for a forgotten M’s prospect.
Great to see Ty Adcock out throwing again. Adcock was drafted out of Elon in the 8th round in 2019 but a lengthy TJ recovery means he hasn’t pitched as a pro yet; when healthy the former closer brings upper-90s heat. https://t.co/DeTdGxVXjy— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) February 25, 2022
- Marc W at U.S.S. Mariner wrote about his former coworker Dave Cameron getting hired by the Mariners.
Around the league...
- Major League Baseball and the MLBPA had perhaps the most productive day of bargaining this winter yesterday. The two sides are reportedly close to an agreement regarding the draft lottery portion of the CBA. Rob Manfred and Tony Clark met privately in person for the first time since the lockout began. The two sides also agreed to postpone all spring games through March 7. There’s a video embed in the story linked above where Jeff Passan states he doesn’t think there will be an agreement by Monday, which is not encouraging.
- According to reporting from Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic, the league is trying to bargain for the right to expedite any changes they want to make to the sport such as adding a pitch clock. ($)
- Public earnings reports for Liberty Media — the ownership group for Atlanta — indicate just how profitable it is to own a baseball team contrary to Manfred’s previous comments.
- Dan Szymborski released his list of the sport’s top 100 prospects via ZiPS. It’s pretty standard fare except that this is the first national list to include M’s outfield prospect Alberto Rodríguez.
- Apparently part of Anthony Rizzo’s private training regimen includes getting purposely hit by pitches.
Loading comments...