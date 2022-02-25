Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/25/22: Julio Rodríguez, Freddie Freeman, and Harry Ford

Happy Friday y’all! The lockout continues and we haven’t had any real substantive news all week unfortunately. Hopefully this weekend brings better fortunes. Anyway, here are today’s links.
In Mariners news...
- Our U.S.S. Mariner friend Dave Cameron is on the M’s payroll now!
Ran into a familiar face watching the Mariners minor leaguers work on the backfields of Peoria, AZ. Dave Cameron, formerly of Fangraphs, the Padres and USS Mariner, has been hired as a consultant for the Mariners.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) February 24, 2022
- If any Everett-area folks are looking for a summer baseball gig...
Need a Job?? AquaSox Job Fair this week! For more information https://t.co/QOIpIYrARb pic.twitter.com/q3Yu6PpLaQ— Everett AquaSox (@EverettAquaSox) February 24, 2022
- Bernie Pleskoff at Forbes wrote about the Mariners’ young outfield core of Julio Rodríguez, Jarred Kelenic, and Kyle Lewis and how they could be the key to ending the M’s playoff drought.
- Brent Stecker tried to make the case for the M’s to sign Freddie Freeman. Given that the M’s have plenty of unaddressed holes around the field and given the hefty price tag Freeman will have, I highly doubt he’s on their radar.
- It looks like Julio may have changed his swing a little bit? Hard to tell here.
Around the league...
- Yesterday appeared to be the least productive CBA negotiation session of the week. The players made a couple of minor concessions in a new offer, and the league threw its hands up and said it’s out of ideas. We’ll see how this unfolds over the next four days.
- Man...the Moose Tracks in the immediate aftermath of a new CBA are going to be on fire. Also uhh...about GMs not talking trades during the lockout...
Olney also mentioned the Blue Jays as a team that checked in with Freeman. Also, he mentioned that the perception around the industry is that Oakland will move Olson and Chapman after the lockout ends; and we will see around 15-20 deals/transactions the first day it ends. https://t.co/ESaHMM1sFQ— MichiganYankees27 (@MichiganYankees) February 24, 2022
- The Fangraphs prospect staff wrote up their honorable mentions for their top prospect list. Harry Ford got some love here just like he did by pretty much every outlet.
