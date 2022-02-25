FanPost Friday: Your all-animal baseball All-Star team

Well, hello! Once again, it is FanPost Friday here on the these Lookout Landings. The sun is out, it’s like 30 degrees with some frost on the ground because it’s still February, and there is nothing good to talk about with regards to the current state of baseball and the rest of the world. So! We’re going to do something utterly silly and nonsensical because we deserve some levity today.

Here is your prompt if you choose to accept it (please accept it).

Give us your All-Animal Baseball All-Star team starting lineup

Yep, let that sink in. Any animal that has ever lived. Famous or not-famous. We’re talkin’ mammals, we’re talkin’ fish, we’re talkin’ insects, we’re talkin’ amphibians. Literally any animal that you think would excel at baseball and at any given position.

Copy and paste this into your comment and let ‘er rip!

C:

1B:

2B:

SS:

3B:

RF:

CF:

LF:

DH:

SP:

Be as silly as you want, post photos of your dogs and cats, post gifs, etc. Let’s get nuts.

Since you’re dying to know, here’s mine:

C: My old french bulldog Frankie aka Frank the Tank aka Frank Castle. RIP Frank!

1B: An octopus. Instant Gold Glove.

2B: A Sphynx cat, mostly just for yucks but also quick reflexes and extra speed due to lack of hair

SS: Ed from the 1996 baseball-playing-chimpanzee movie “Ed.” Brendan Ryan energy, unstoppable.

3B: Hercules aka The Beast from the 1993 movie “The Sandlot.” Surprisingly quick, hits for massive power.

RF: The Seattle Kraken’s official therapy dog/mascot Davy Jones. Local crossover appeal, adorable, retrieving skills, he’s the total package.

CF: A cheetah, elite closing speed, death to flying things and any antelope that happen to be nearby

LF: An Arabian horse. High top speed, will play for carrots, and dashing good looks.

DH: Great White Shark. Pure intimidation at the plate

SP: The sting ray who killed Steve Irwin (Rest in Power, king). You want that kind of accuracy on the mound.

Let’s hear it!