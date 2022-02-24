Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/24/22: Tim Laker, Lance McCullers, and Josh Jung

Good morning everyone! Here’s what’s happening around baseball on this Thursday.
In Mariners news...
- Who should the Mariners pursue once this lockout ends? That’s the question Corey Brock at The Athletic sought to answer in his latest mailbag. ($)
- The M’s agreed to deals with a trio of Venezuelan teenage pitchers.
El equipo de @LosMarineros anunciaron esta tarde la firma de tres lanzadores venezolanos:— Yordano Carmona (@YordiMLB) February 24, 2022
-Anderson Guevara, RHP 5’10 (18 años)
-Luis Martinez, RHP 5’11 (17 años)
-Eduardo Tovar, RHP 6’0 (18 años)
Photo cortesía del equipo. pic.twitter.com/U1CE1w2hjk
Around the league...
- Another day of CBA negotiations brought very little change with it. The league reiterated the fact that regular season games will be missed and will not be made up if a deal is not reached by the end of Monday.
- The M’s former hitting coach has been hired by the Dodgers.
A detail in Ken’s great piece: former Mariners hitting coach Tim Laker is the Dodgers’ new minor league hitting coordinator. https://t.co/lO7LqMCkAH— Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) February 23, 2022
- If the season starts on time, the Astros could be without one of their top starting pitchers.
Lance McCullers told me that “I’m behind in my rehab…I don’t know if I’ll be ready for opening day” McCullers mentioned how the lockout doesn’t have any positive effect. I hope we’ll see you out there soon Lance! Here’s the full interview: https://t.co/qtMvPgf76W #astros pic.twitter.com/Vh4Aus0qaF— Maanav Gupta (@MGSportsTalk) February 23, 2022
- Top Rangers prospect Josh Jung underwent shoulder surgery and will miss the majority of the 2022 season as a result.
- It appears that Anaheim taxpayers will soon be on the hook for the illegal sale of the Angels’ stadium.
