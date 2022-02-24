 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/24/22: Tim Laker, Lance McCullers, and Josh Jung

Seems like if we’re going to get a new CBA agreed to before the deadline, it will probably be on Monday.

By Anders Jorstad
Division Series “u2013 Astros v White Sox “u2013 Game Four Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images

Good morning everyone! Here’s what’s happening around baseball on this Thursday.

In Mariners news...

  • Who should the Mariners pursue once this lockout ends? That’s the question Corey Brock at The Athletic sought to answer in his latest mailbag. ($)
  • The M’s agreed to deals with a trio of Venezuelan teenage pitchers.

Around the league...

  • Another day of CBA negotiations brought very little change with it. The league reiterated the fact that regular season games will be missed and will not be made up if a deal is not reached by the end of Monday.
  • The M’s former hitting coach has been hired by the Dodgers.
  • If the season starts on time, the Astros could be without one of their top starting pitchers.

