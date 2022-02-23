Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/23/22: Julio Cruz, Max Scherzer, and Josh Hamilton

Hello everybody! CBA Week continues and things aren’t looking promising yet (we’ll get to that). There’s other stuff going on too, of course. So let’s get to it.

In Mariners news...

Luis Torrens and Chris Flexen are having their own spring training.

despite the lockout, luis torrens and chris flexen are gearing up for the regular season! looks like torrens is still getting some work in at catcher, too pic.twitter.com/3KfB7wFuO4 — Connor Donovan (@kennerdoloman) February 22, 2022

This would be pretty sweet! Although I really don’t know if the M’s would be starting Kris Bryant in LF in this scenario instead of 3B.

Here is another fun one though it's the bullpen where they're truly loaded.



The #Mariners when they sign Trevor Story and Kris Bryant. pic.twitter.com/xEibw1TySx — Vlad Sedler (@RotoGut) February 22, 2022

This feels like a video from a different era.

God, I miss this pic.twitter.com/a6M2JiEOS1 — Jarred Kelenic (@jarredkeleni) February 22, 2022

Our very own Michael Ajeto previewed the 2022 Mariners season over at Baseball Prospectus. ($)

Our thoughts are with Julio’s family and friends at this time. Rest in peace.

I am saddened to report that former Mariners Player and Spanish Broadcast Patner, Julio Cruz succumbed to Cancer today. He was surrounded by family. Please send prayers to his family, please.@aalexrrivera @mariners @LosMarineros @LasMayores @MLB pic.twitter.com/XuHbG8fPaB — Jose M. (@morenojosea) February 23, 2022

Around the league...

Yesterday’s meeting between MLB and the MLBPA was relatively unproductive. The players submitted a modified proposal and the league asked for federal mediation again (the players declined). Here’s to hoping better days are on the horizon.

Mad Max was the only active player at the bargaining table yesterday. I just love how invested he is in this process given that he recently got his money from the Mets.

pitchers really love talking with their hands pic.twitter.com/dJJon6szH5 — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) February 23, 2022

Jeese Rogers at ESPN spoke to industry insiders about what it’s going to take for this lockout to end.

It appears the two sides are prepared to meet this weekend if they have to.

One piece of good news: Plan is for MLB and players union to meet every day through the Feb. 28 deadline for getting deal done in time to start the season as scheduled on March 31. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 23, 2022