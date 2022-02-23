 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/23/22: Julio Cruz, Max Scherzer, and Josh Hamilton

CBA talks continue to much fanfare (not really).

By Anders Jorstad
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants - Game Five Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Hello everybody! CBA Week continues and things aren’t looking promising yet (we’ll get to that). There’s other stuff going on too, of course. So let’s get to it.

In Mariners news...

  • Luis Torrens and Chris Flexen are having their own spring training.
  • This would be pretty sweet! Although I really don’t know if the M’s would be starting Kris Bryant in LF in this scenario instead of 3B.
  • This feels like a video from a different era.
  • Our very own Michael Ajeto previewed the 2022 Mariners season over at Baseball Prospectus. ($)
  • Our thoughts are with Julio’s family and friends at this time. Rest in peace.

Around the league...

  • Yesterday’s meeting between MLB and the MLBPA was relatively unproductive. The players submitted a modified proposal and the league asked for federal mediation again (the players declined). Here’s to hoping better days are on the horizon.
  • Mad Max was the only active player at the bargaining table yesterday. I just love how invested he is in this process given that he recently got his money from the Mets.
  • Jeese Rogers at ESPN spoke to industry insiders about what it’s going to take for this lockout to end.
  • It appears the two sides are prepared to meet this weekend if they have to.
  • Andy Patton at Pitcher List wrote about two recently retired players — Kyle Seager and Ryan Zimmerman — and about how rare it is to see a player spend his whole career with one team these days.
  • James Fegan at The Athletic wrote about how our approaching robo umpire overlords could change the landscape of catching. ($)
  • Former Rangers star Josh Hamilton pled guilty yesterday to a misdemeanor in a case that arose from an altercation with his daughter.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...