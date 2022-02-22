 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/23/22: Jarred Kelenic, Zach Lee, and Oliver Pérez

You know it’s a relatively slow news day when Zach Lee makes the headline.

By Anders Jorstad
Boston Red Sox v Seattle Mariners Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Good morning everybody! We’re onto Day 2 of CBA Week (it’s like Syllabus Week, but more fun. Maybe). Anywho, onto the links!

In Mariners news...

  • Jarred Kelenic has made some swing adjustments! He’s much more upright now.

Around the league...

  • Major League Baseball and the MLBPA met for more than four hours yesterday to discuss the new CBA. Although neither side moved much on their individual stances, the tone was reportedly more cordial than it has been in previous sessions.
  • Sean Roberts at Pitcher List looked back at previous seasons that had delayed spring trainings for some hints on how this year’s could go.
  • The infamous man who was traded for Chris Taylor has landed another gig with an MLB organization. Lee hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since 2017 but has been playing in the minors since then.
  • Oh man I wish that were us.
  • Former Mariner great Oliver Pérez is getting ready to call it a career.

