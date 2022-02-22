Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/23/22: Jarred Kelenic, Zach Lee, and Oliver Pérez

Good morning everybody! We’re onto Day 2 of CBA Week (it’s like Syllabus Week, but more fun. Maybe). Anywho, onto the links!
In Mariners news...
- Jarred Kelenic has made some swing adjustments! He’s much more upright now.
❌⭕️ pic.twitter.com/YDFsFC4uOP— Jarred Kelenic (@JKelenic_1019) February 21, 2022
Around the league...
- Major League Baseball and the MLBPA met for more than four hours yesterday to discuss the new CBA. Although neither side moved much on their individual stances, the tone was reportedly more cordial than it has been in previous sessions.
- Sean Roberts at Pitcher List looked back at previous seasons that had delayed spring trainings for some hints on how this year’s could go.
- The infamous man who was traded for Chris Taylor has landed another gig with an MLB organization. Lee hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since 2017 but has been playing in the minors since then.
We've got a new @BaseballAmerica minor league transactions update, including former Top 100 prospect Zach Lee signing with the Rockies:https://t.co/XkpYJ0aQX2— Chris Trenkle (@ChrisTrenkle) February 21, 2022
- Oh man I wish that were us.
And you thought there was no baseball news… Caesars and the D-Backs announce that a Guy Fieri restaurant concept is opening this spring in Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field. pic.twitter.com/SQYlV3PgFV— Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) February 22, 2022
- Former Mariner great Oliver Pérez is getting ready to call it a career.
Mets legend Oliver Pérez announced he will retire from baseball at the end of the Mexican League season.— John Flanigan (@jflan816) February 21, 2022
