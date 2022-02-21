Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/21/22: Bryce Miller, Roki Sasaki, and Cameron Maybin

Good morning everyone! CBA negotiations are expected to resume today and then again every day this week. Let’s hope we either have a deal or something that looks like one by the end of the week. Until then, here’s what you need to know.

In Mariners news...

Let’s take this time to remember how amazing Félix was. Félix is ours and you can’t have him.

Julio Rodríguez is getting more national attention.

Julio Rodríguez is a star on the rise. @JRODShow44 talks with @chica_deportes about what it means for him as a young Latino to be the face of a brand and how he hopes to become a role model for the next generation. pic.twitter.com/CorVBRiX1I — La Vida Baseball (@LaVidaBaseball) February 17, 2022

Last year’s 4th round pick by the M’s is ramping up his velocity. Bryce Miller is most likely a reliever, but there’s an outside chance he could stick as a starter for Seattle.

New PR in the bullpen today. Still a long way to go. @Mariners pic.twitter.com/jc4veuJBlS — B Money (@Bryce_miller9) February 19, 2022

Around the league...

Marc Normandin at Defector discussed how owners are trying to use this round of CBA negotiations to ingrain their favorite loopholes into the sport’s law.

The Mets top pitching prospect continues to have setbacks in his recovery.

Mets top pitching prospect Matt Allan, who underwent Tommy John surgery last May, had another procedure in January. He had surgery for ulnar transposition. Says he will begin throwing in March. May not pitch this season, but that was the case even before the latest surgery. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) February 19, 2022

In spite of how bad things look for the players right now, they’re certainly winning the PR game. Maddie Lee talked about how the players are using their platform to get their message out.

Here’s a name you’re going to want to remember.

Chiba Lotte Marines 20-yr old phenom RHP Roki Sasaki hit 163 kmph (~101.3 mph) in his spring exhibition game outing earlier. it's mid-February



Sasaki had a breakout 2021 (2.27 ERA/2.66 FIP, 68 K/16 BB in 63.1 IP in 11 GS) and, well, you will hear his name a lot from here and on pic.twitter.com/n54fVhyB2u — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) February 19, 2022

This could make sign stealing much more difficult.

Here’s some explanation on Vanderbilt’s new electronic pitch calling bands from today’s SEC Network+ broadcast:

-All 9 players wear one

-Pitchers weren’t allowed to wear them before this season

-Vandy’s catchers do not give the pitcher any signs

-Goal is to enhance pace of play pic.twitter.com/O6tbJtqqIO — Max Herz (@MaxHerzTalks) February 20, 2022

Susan Slusser talked to MLB fans in Britain about how they’re reacting to the sport’s lockout.

Mike Petriello uses statistics to figure out how good the Simpsons’ softball team would have actually been.

This former Mariner is making his way to the broadcast booth.