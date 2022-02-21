 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/21/22: Bryce Miller, Roki Sasaki, and Cameron Maybin

Happy Monday!

By Anders Jorstad
Seattle Mariners v Oakland Athletics Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Good morning everyone! CBA negotiations are expected to resume today and then again every day this week. Let’s hope we either have a deal or something that looks like one by the end of the week. Until then, here’s what you need to know.

In Mariners news...

  • Let’s take this time to remember how amazing Félix was. Félix is ours and you can’t have him.
  • Julio Rodríguez is getting more national attention.

Around the league...

  • Marc Normandin at Defector discussed how owners are trying to use this round of CBA negotiations to ingrain their favorite loopholes into the sport’s law.
  • The Mets top pitching prospect continues to have setbacks in his recovery.
  • In spite of how bad things look for the players right now, they’re certainly winning the PR game. Maddie Lee talked about how the players are using their platform to get their message out.
  • Here’s a name you’re going to want to remember.
  • This could make sign stealing much more difficult.

