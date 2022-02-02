Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/2/22: CBA Updates, Tom Brady, and Brian Flores

Good morning everybody! Here’s what’s happening (or not happening) around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- The Arkansas Travelers announced their coaching staff for the 2022 season. The staff features some former Mariners.
Around the league...
- Major League Baseball and the MLB Players’ Association met yesterday but — surprise, surprise — the two sides did not make a whole lot of progress. The players made very minimal changes to their latest proposal and are now seemingly waiting on the league to make concessions. A delay to spring training seems like a certainty at this point.
- In other news, go vote for Michael Ajeto for the 2022 SABR Analytics Conference Award for Contemporary Baseball Commentary! You can vote twice if you vote separately at Fangraphs. And a third time if you vote at IBWAA.
- Alex Chamberlain at Fangraphs broke down vertical approach angle for dummies.
- On the first day of Black History Month, Minor League Baseball announced an initiative targeting Black communities in minor league cities.
Anders’ picks...
- After a weird back-and-forth with the media over the last few days, Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from football. Brady, 44, was coming off perhaps the greatest offensive season in his career.
- In other football news, former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is suing the Denver Broncos and New York Giants over racist hiring practices. The allegations include text message receipts and a whole host of people involved.
