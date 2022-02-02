 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/2/22: CBA Updates, Tom Brady, and Brian Flores

It was a major day for NFL news, but there was some baseball news too.

By Anders Jorstad
Good morning everybody! Here’s what’s happening (or not happening) around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • The Arkansas Travelers announced their coaching staff for the 2022 season. The staff features some former Mariners.

Around the league...

  • Major League Baseball and the MLB Players’ Association met yesterday but — surprise, surprise — the two sides did not make a whole lot of progress. The players made very minimal changes to their latest proposal and are now seemingly waiting on the league to make concessions. A delay to spring training seems like a certainty at this point.
  • In other news, go vote for Michael Ajeto for the 2022 SABR Analytics Conference Award for Contemporary Baseball Commentary! You can vote twice if you vote separately at Fangraphs. And a third time if you vote at IBWAA.
  • Alex Chamberlain at Fangraphs broke down vertical approach angle for dummies.
  • On the first day of Black History Month, Minor League Baseball announced an initiative targeting Black communities in minor league cities.

