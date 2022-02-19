Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/19/22: Robbie Ray, Josh Jung, and Sue Bird

Good morning everyone and welcome to the weekend! Let’s dive into the links.
In Mariners news...
- Learn some stuff about the newest Mariners starter!
Robbie Ray's Fastball Grip.
He changes it based on whether it's a Right Handed hitter or Lefty Handed Hitter.
Around the league...
- Jake Mintz at FOX Sports wonders when we should start to consider the Yankees’ World Series drought a curse.
- The presidents of baseball and softball federations in Saudi Arabia and Palestine have agreed to measures that will help develop the sports in their countries.
- Kiley McDaniel at ESPN ranked all of the farm systems in baseball. ($)
- It was only a matter of time.
MLB Network will be using a drone for the first time as part of the MLB4 games today. Flyovers of field before first pitch, following batters around base paths after home runs, and following pitchers out of the bullpen. These are showcase games. No word if used during MLB games
- Major League Baseball announced that it would delay every spring training game before March 5. It also stated that the league will meet with the MLBPA every day of next week starting on Monday.
- Baseball Prospectus released the 2022 PECOTA projections, although they are incomplete given that free agency still must resume after the lockout. ($)
- The Rangers have been hit with an injury to their top prospect.
Rangers news: Josh Jung was shut down late last week after experiencing left shoulder discomfort while lifting weights
Team physician Dr. Keith Meister diagnosed him with a labral strain. Jung will undergo further evaluation later this week to determine a full timeline
- A car driver tore up Petco Park’s field before getting arrested.
Anders’ picks...
- It’s official...officially!
' @S10Bird is here to stay!— Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) February 18, 2022
: https://t.co/F1BynmQWbz#TakeCover #BirdIsBack pic.twitter.com/vRxgJQiqNs
