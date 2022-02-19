 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/19/22: Robbie Ray, Josh Jung, and Sue Bird

Happy Saturday!

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
Tampa Bay Rays v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Good morning everyone and welcome to the weekend! Let’s dive into the links.

In Mariners news...

  • Learn some stuff about the newest Mariners starter!

Around the league...

  • Jake Mintz at FOX Sports wonders when we should start to consider the YankeesWorld Series drought a curse.
  • The presidents of baseball and softball federations in Saudi Arabia and Palestine have agreed to measures that will help develop the sports in their countries.
  • Kiley McDaniel at ESPN ranked all of the farm systems in baseball. ($)
  • It was only a matter of time.
  • Major League Baseball announced that it would delay every spring training game before March 5. It also stated that the league will meet with the MLBPA every day of next week starting on Monday.
  • Baseball Prospectus released the 2022 PECOTA projections, although they are incomplete given that free agency still must resume after the lockout. ($)
  • The Rangers have been hit with an injury to their top prospect.

Anders’ picks...

  • It’s official...officially!

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...