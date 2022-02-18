Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/18/22: CBA Negotiations, Eric Kay, and Trevor Story

Hello everyone and happy Friday! Let’s get you updated on what’s going on in baseball.
In Mariners news...
- The Rainiers are hiring!
Are you/or someone you know looking for a foot in the door of sports entertainment and want to learn from the best in baseball?
I’m looking for a protege/assistant/collaborator to help me entertain Rainiers fans at Cheney Stadium.
More info here:
Around the league...
- Major League Baseball and the MLBPA met yesterday to discuss a new CBA. The meeting lasted 15 minutes as the MLBPA made slight adjustments to their latest offer.
- The good news is that the two sides are planning to hunker down together early next week and might meet every day starting Monday in an effort to get a deal done before their proposed February 28th deadline.
- The players do have some leverage in these talks.
Last thing: Heard MLBPA has told MLB not to expect expanded playoffs in 2022 if players miss the chance to play a full 162 and be compensated for the full season.
- At least this one fan is quite upset by the current state of the lockout.
Since it's been circulating a bit: an unfair labor practice charge filed with the NLRB against MLB was *not* filed by the Players Association or a player. Appears to have been filed by a 3rd party/perhaps a fan. Won't go far. (It refers to Bruce Meyer of the MLBPA as Bob Meyer.)
- Former Angels employee Eric Kay was found guilty by a jury yesterday in distributing drugs that led to the death of Tyler Skaggs.
- It sounds like Skaggs’ family is prepared to take this case directly to the Angels.
Statement from attorney Rusty Hardin, who is representing Skaggs' family in wrongful death lawsuits against the Angels
- Nicole Cahill at Pitcher List said that Terry Collins’ comments regarding Matt Harvey proved why so many remain silent about their substance abuse issues.
- The staff of The Athletic picked a bounce-back candidate for each team in the AL West. ($)
- Elijah Ackerman at Baseball Prospectus looked into how the Coors effect impacts star players and whether or not it will leave its mark on Trevor Story. ($)
