Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/18/22: CBA Negotiations, Eric Kay, and Trevor Story

In which we recap another fairly unproductive CBA negotiation session.

By Anders Jorstad
Hello everyone and happy Friday! Let’s get you updated on what’s going on in baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • The Rainiers are hiring!

Around the league...

  • Major League Baseball and the MLBPA met yesterday to discuss a new CBA. The meeting lasted 15 minutes as the MLBPA made slight adjustments to their latest offer.
  • The good news is that the two sides are planning to hunker down together early next week and might meet every day starting Monday in an effort to get a deal done before their proposed February 28th deadline.
  • The players do have some leverage in these talks.
  • At least this one fan is quite upset by the current state of the lockout.
  • Former Angels employee Eric Kay was found guilty by a jury yesterday in distributing drugs that led to the death of Tyler Skaggs.
  • It sounds like Skaggs’ family is prepared to take this case directly to the Angels.

