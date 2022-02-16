Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/16/22: Paul Sewald, Ryan Zimmerman, and Matt Harvey

Good morning dear friends! Let’s kick off this Wednesday with some links.
In Mariners news...
- That’s our guy!
With a little help from Greg Maddux, @ItsPaulSewald found his groove on the mound.— MLBPA (@MLBPA) February 15, 2022
As he prepares for the 2022 season, Sewald talked to the MLBPA about fatherhood, his Las Vegas roots, and the move from #Mets to #Mariners.https://t.co/Kiju1cU8CU pic.twitter.com/m2TAA45Pml
Around the league...
- Kiley McDaniel at ESPN dropped his list of the top 100 prospects in baseball. ($)
- Yesterday was also the drop date for the 2022 MLB PECOTA projections.
- Jarrett Seidler at Baseball Prospectus listed a handful of prospects that PECOTA is specifically high on. Julio Rodríguez is one of those players.
- Matt Harvey took the stand in the Tyler Skaggs case yesterday, describing how he received cocaine from Eric Kay as well some other Angels players.
- The Braves are officially entering the metaverse. We’re all doomed, aren’t we?
- Mr. National himself is retiring.
News: Ryan Zimmerman announces his retirement from MLB, per @CAA_Baseball. @MLBNetwork— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) February 15, 2022
- Seems like someone should do something about this!
Alright Twitter, do your thing! @MiLBAdvocates @MiLB @milbgrinders @MLB pic.twitter.com/eovDt0M5mK— Michael Curry (@MichaelCurry13) February 15, 2022
- Local officials in Arizona are upset because they build brand-new ballparks for spring training that now won’t be used due to the lockout.
- The former Angel will spend the 2022 season playing in Japan.
Matt Shoemaker has signed with NPB's Yomiuri Giants for the 2022 season. — Beverly Hills Sports Council (@BHSCouncil) February 16, 2022
#NPB #YomiuriGiants pic.twitter.com/WY08VkyLlp
- Rays minor league pitcher Tyler Zombro — who was struck in the head by a comebacker last June — is planning to report to spring training ready to play this year.
