 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/15/22: Noelvi Marte, Tyler O’Neil, and John Means

Tuesday links!

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Baltimore Orioles Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

In Mariners news...

  • Mariners prospect Noelvi Marte continues to represent a key part of the Mariners’ future.

Around the league...

  • The MLB Draft League has announced its initial player group for the first half of its inaugural 2022 season:

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...