Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/15/22: Noelvi Marte, Tyler O’Neil, and John Means

In Mariners news...
- Mariners prospect Noelvi Marte continues to represent a key part of the Mariners’ future.
Noelvi Marte’s electrifying combination of raw power and natural athleticism was on full display last season in his stateside debut with the @Mariners ⚡https://t.co/lGI3MvqZdj pic.twitter.com/aqyNKCIxJg— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) February 14, 2022
Around the league...
- The MLB Draft League has announced its initial player group for the first half of its inaugural 2022 season:
The MLB Draft League is excited to announce its initial player group for the first-half, amateur portion of the 2022 season.— MLB Draft League (@mlbdraftleague) February 14, 2022
https://t.co/6XeZBZYBky pic.twitter.com/Yy6litVdt2
- Jeff Passan at ESPN recaps MLB’s latest labor proposal, which wants to eliminate hundreds of minor league playing jobs.
- Ginny Searle with Baseball Prospectus searches for potential breakout hitters that could fit the mold of the next Tyler O’Neil. ($)
- John Means, Manuel Margot, and Kyle Hendricks highlight the list of the league’s post-lockout trade candidates.
