Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/14/22: Ian McKinney, Stefen Romero, and the Los Angeles Rams

In Mariners news...
- The Mariners have signed Erick Mejia and re-signed Ian McKinney to minor league deals.
#Mariners have re-signed LHP Ian McKinney and signed SS Erick Mejia to minor league deals. McKinney made 10 starts for Tacoma last year, after six at Double-A Arkansas. Mejia got into 17 MLB games with KC between 2019 and 2020, and spent last season at Triple-A Omaha.— Paul Braverman (@PaulBraverman) February 12, 2022
- Rest in peace to Calvin Jones, former Mariners’ No. 1 pick in the 1984 draft, who passed away yesterday from cancer at the age of 58.
Around the league...
- Stefen Romero has signed a minor-league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers with an invite to big league spring training.
Dodgers have signed 1B/OF Stefen Romero to minor-league deal with invite to major-league spring training, source tells @TheAthletic. Hit 96 HRs past five seasons in Japan, including shortened ‘20. Potential DH option if CBA indeed includes universal DH. https://t.co/zhxyPaNmD4— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 12, 2022
- The Washington Nationals have added two new hires to their analytics department:
The Nationals recently welcomed two more analysts in research and development: Carmen Ciardiello and Lee Przybylski. With those hires, that department is officially back to its pre-pandemic size, which was one of the front office’s goals this offseason.— Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) February 12, 2022
- ICYMI: MLB is arguing for minor league players to remain unpaid for spring training, as part of a broader push by MLB to end an eight-year lawsuit regarding minor league player compensation. ($)
- The Tampa Bay Rays look to capitalize on a trade surrounding some of their big name outfielders, writes Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.
Becca’s picks...
- Congrats to the Los Angeles Rams on their Super Bowl win!
SAY IT WITH YOUR CHEST! #SUPERBOWL CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/c8pTPDmSNe— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 14, 2022
