Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/14/22: Ian McKinney, Stefen Romero, and the Los Angeles Rams

Some light links to begin your week.

By Becca Weinberg
In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners have signed Erick Mejia and re-signed Ian McKinney to minor league deals.

Around the league...

  • Stefen Romero has signed a minor-league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers with an invite to big league spring training.

Becca’s picks...

