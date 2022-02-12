 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/12/22: Paul Sewald, Eric Thames, and Marco Gonzales

Today represents an important moment in the lockout.

By Anders Jorstad
Hello everyone and welcome to the weekend! We’re preparing for potentially big news — either good or bad — today regarding the CBA. While we wait for that, here’s the latest from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Major kudos to Paul Sewald for showing labor solidarity!
  • Keith Law at The Athletic dropped his list of the top 20 prospects in the Mariners system. ($)
  • LL alum Patrick Dubuque, now at Baseball Prospectus, remembers the career of Rob Johnson and calls him the “Mendoza of our times.” ($)
  • The Mariners re-signed right-hander Asher Wojciechowski to a minor league contract.
  • Cade Marlowe spoke about winning his award with the M’s last season.

Around the league...

  • Jeff Passan at ESPN and Evan Drellich at The Athletic each broke down Rob Manfred’s statements from Thursday and emphasized the importance of today’s offer from the owners. ($)
  • Evan Drellich also reports that Major League Baseball does not want to pay minor league players during spring training because they receive “free training” during that time. ($)
  • With the designated hitter now almost certainly coming to the National League, The Athletic’s staff predicted who would be the likeliest DH candidates for each NL team. ($)
  • Eno Sarris at — you guessed it — The Athletic took a look at a handful of pitchers who made significant improvements to their stuff during the 2021 season. He highlights Marco Gonzales as one of those players. ($)
  • The A’s have agreed to a minor league deal with former Mariner and former KBO sensation Eric Thames.
  • The Chicago White Sox became the first team to mandate booster shots for their minor league players.

