Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/11/22: Mitch Haniger, John Stanton, and Rob Manfred

Happy Friday y’all! Here’s what’s going on in baseball these days.
In Mariners news...
- It feels like it’s been a while since we heard anything from the M’s on the minor league signing front.
#Mariners have signed the following players to minor league contracts:— MiLB-Transactions (@tombaseball29) February 10, 2022
LHP Danny Young
LHP Cameron Ming
- Ryan Divish at The Seattle Times spoke on the likelihood of the Mariners hanging onto Mitch Haniger beyond 2022.
- John Stanton has joined Major League Baseball’s eight-man executive council.
Around the league...
- Rob Manfred spoke to the media following the conclusion of the owners’ meeting yesterday. He said that they haven’t made any decisions regarding the start of spring training (which is supposed to be less than a week away). He also said the owners have offered to accept the universal DH and an abolishment of draft pick compensation for signing free agents who declined a qualifying offer.
- However, that’s not all he said. Gregor Chisholm at The Toronto Star commented on the ridiculous lies that Manfred uttered during yesterday’s press conference.
- Pat Ellington, Jr. at Baseball America wrote a profile of Billy Owens, the A’s executive hoping to become baseball’s next Black general manager. ($)
- Jayson Stark and Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic spoke to several people in the game who say they’re preparing for what could be the wildest spring training in memory. ($)
Loading comments...