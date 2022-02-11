FanPost Friday: Let’s talk about baseball uniform aesthetics!

Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday. Okay, don’t be mad at me. I’m aware we’ve discussed baseball uniforms here before. Thanks to the lockout, there is only so much baseball content we can scrap out of the crevices of the internet, okay? But! The very entertaining and sartorially-savvy Joon Lee put together a very good ranking and presentation of his top 25 best baseball uniforms this past week. Take a look if you haven’t yet.

Time to talk about the most urgent aspect of the current baseball landscape: the greatest uniforms in MLB history https://t.co/JSY3thKTA1 — Joon Lee (@joonlee) February 9, 2022

Lee drops some under-appreciated heaters in his list among the usual iconic suspects like the Dodgers and Cardinals. He gives some love to the gorgeous original 70’s Mariners uniforms, which is nice to see on the national stage. The only ones I really don’t agree with are the 2021 Miami Marlins City Connect uniforms (they’re fine, just wouldn’t have them in my top 20) and the 1998-2000 Tampa Bay Devil Rays (that gradient MS Word Art logo is bad!!! It’s not retro or cool, it’s just bad! No gradients on uniforms!).

Anyways, you know where this is going.

Prompt!

In the comments, give us your TOP FIVE best MLB uniforms of all time. Be a homer or be as objective as you can be, just pick five. Pictures encouraged. Then give us your TOP THREE best Seattle Mariners uniforms or uniform combos of all time. You can choose from any uniform the Mariners have ever worn in a regular season, postseason (ha), or Spring Training game.

That’s it! Debate respectfully amongst yourselves and have a great weekend!