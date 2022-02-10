 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/10/22: Jarred Kelenic, Jeremy Giambi, and Trevor Story

We have a date for the next CBA negotiation!

By Anders Jorstad
Seattle Mariners v Oakland Athletics Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Hello folks and happy Thursday! The lockout continues and so do the links.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • It sounds like the players are putting up a strong front!
  • The Rangers are reportedly exploring the possibility of acquiring Matt Olson once the lockout ends. It would be extremely annoying to have Olson leave the A’s only to join another ascendant AL West squad.
  • Jim Callis at MLB tried to predict who the top 10 prospects in baseball will be a year from now. There is in fact a Mariners farmhand on the list!
  • This is interesting, but I’d prefer to see what it looks like using team payrolls in real time as opposed to cumulative. I’m guessing we would have then seen a steep Mariners drop in the last decade.
  • Craig Goldstein at Baseball Prospectus criticized certain media members and outlets for their recent coverage of the lockout. ($)
  • Joon Lee at ESPN ranked the best uniforms in Major League Baseball history.
  • You may already realize that the players make significantly less than the owners do, but Kelly Candaele and Peter Dreier at The Nation explained just what the financial situation is like for the average big leaguer by comparison.
  • Patrick Saunders at The Denver Post reported that Trevor Story would like to stick at shortstop, but that he may end up moving off the position anyway. That’s a whole lot of nothing, I know (as many of you pointed out in the comments yesterday). Just wanted to draw attention to it anyway.
  • Rest in peace, Jeremy. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time.

Anders’ picks...

  • Some very unfortunate local news that went national: The Seattle Times’ Kraken (and other sports) reporter Marisa Ingemi was reportedly fired without notice in late January. At this point, nobody from The Times has made a public statement so we do not know the full details of this still-developing story.
  • We do have some good news in the Kraken world!

