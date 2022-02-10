Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/10/22: Jarred Kelenic, Jeremy Giambi, and Trevor Story

Hello folks and happy Thursday! The lockout continues and so do the links.
In Mariners news...
- Mark Simon at Sports Info Solutions had a really good article on Jarred Kelenic and why his outfield defense is better than we give him credit for.
Around the league...
- We’ve got some potentially good news as reports indicate Major League Baseball is planning to make a new core economics proposal to the MLBPA on Saturday.
- On the other hand, this is not a surprise but still disappointing.
As expected, MLB is expected to announce a delay to the start of Spring Training as early as Thursday. Financial pressure of that starts as soon as games with fans are lost.— Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) February 9, 2022
- It sounds like the players are putting up a strong front!
I was at our PA meeting in AZ and it was exciting to see solidarity this high. We had 100+ players show up and are united to protect the integrity of the game.— Gerrit Cole (@GerritCole45) February 9, 2022
- The Rangers are reportedly exploring the possibility of acquiring Matt Olson once the lockout ends. It would be extremely annoying to have Olson leave the A’s only to join another ascendant AL West squad.
- Jim Callis at MLB tried to predict who the top 10 prospects in baseball will be a year from now. There is in fact a Mariners farmhand on the list!
- This is interesting, but I’d prefer to see what it looks like using team payrolls in real time as opposed to cumulative. I’m guessing we would have then seen a steep Mariners drop in the last decade.
Here is a progressive timeline of MLB Team Payrolls accumulated since 2000— Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) February 9, 2022
See how your favorite team has ranked throughout the past 20+ years and see the gaps between some teams grow wide over that timespan. #BringBackBaseball ⚾️‼️@Jomboy_ @jaysonst @Ken_Rosenthal pic.twitter.com/JMy6euf6dO
- Craig Goldstein at Baseball Prospectus criticized certain media members and outlets for their recent coverage of the lockout. ($)
- Joon Lee at ESPN ranked the best uniforms in Major League Baseball history.
- You may already realize that the players make significantly less than the owners do, but Kelly Candaele and Peter Dreier at The Nation explained just what the financial situation is like for the average big leaguer by comparison.
- Patrick Saunders at The Denver Post reported that Trevor Story would like to stick at shortstop, but that he may end up moving off the position anyway. That’s a whole lot of nothing, I know (as many of you pointed out in the comments yesterday). Just wanted to draw attention to it anyway.
- Rest in peace, Jeremy. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time.
Horrible news: Jeremy Giambi passed away today at his parents’ home in Southern California, according to his agent, Joel Wolfe. Jason and the family request that their privacy be respected during this difficult time.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 9, 2022
Anders’ picks...
- Some very unfortunate local news that went national: The Seattle Times’ Kraken (and other sports) reporter Marisa Ingemi was reportedly fired without notice in late January. At this point, nobody from The Times has made a public statement so we do not know the full details of this still-developing story.
- We do have some good news in the Kraken world!
BREAKING: Everett Fitzhugh and J.T. Brown will become the first all-Black broadcasting booth in NHL history on Feb. 17 when the Seattle Kraken play the Winnipeg Jets. @TheVoiceFitz @JTBrown23 #SeaKraken https://t.co/0lQkGMX6rJ— Ryan S. Clark (@ryan_s_clark) February 10, 2022
