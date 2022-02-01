 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/1/22: Julio Rodriguez, Shohei Ohtani, and Breanna Stewart

A big day of news to catch up on as we enter the first day of February.

By Becca Weinberg
In Mariners news...

  • Julio Rodriguez just casually making Yordan Alvarez look small.
  • The Tacoma Rainiers have announced their 2022 coaching slate, with manager Tim Federowicz and pitching coach Alon Leichman as the most notable new additions.

Around the league...

  • Congrats to Shohei Ohtani on being named the cover athlete for MLB the Show 22, making him the first Asian athlete to be featured on the cover of a US video game centered around the four major sports.
  • With the lockout continuing into February, Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic provides an update on where MLB and the Players Association stand, and emphasizes the possibility of spring training being delayed. ($)
  • The Texas Rangers have signed corner infielder Joe McCarthy to a minor league deal with an invitation to big league spring training.

Becca’s picks...

  • Free-agent forward Breanna Stewart has agreed to return to the Seattle Storm on a one-year, supermax deal. Welcome back, Breanna!
  • Russell Wilson has earned his ninth pro bowl selection as he’s been voted in to replace the unofficially retired Tom Brady.
  • ICYMI, the increasingly popular game Wordle has ben bought by the New York Times after seeing its number of users grow daily.

