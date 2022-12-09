FanPost Friday: Talkin’ bout aesthetics

Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday! We are not talking about the offseason today. No way, no how. I know the discourse has gone feral, but let’s keep that on Twitter and in the Moose Tracks comments, agreed? Today we’re talkin’ UNIFORM AESTHETICS, something EVERYONE can agree on, right? (Editor’s note: eric what are you doing)

A post from the Mariners Team Store caught my eye the other day:

NOW AVAILABLE



The @NewEraCap Mariners On-Field 59FIFTY fitted caps with the All-Star Game side patch are HERE! Available in navy, navy/green, royal, and navy low profile. Snag yours today in-stores or call/email us to place an order. pic.twitter.com/YTxvxwPeBC — Mariners Team Store (@MarinersStore) December 2, 2022

This confirmed what we already kinda knew, that there will be no full re-brand of the Mariners uniforms for 2023. If they’re already mass-producing the current slate of Mariners hats with the All-Star Game logo on them, then that ship has certainly sailed. Also, a re-brand announcement would have happened by now, far in advance of the holiday gift buying season just like the recent one by the Minnesota Twins. Big ol’ massive scare quotes on “re-brand” here, though.

I couldn't be much more in love than I am with the @Twins' rebrand unveiled today, so there's really not much I'd change: I'd just switch up the stripes on the navy alternate & add some pinstripes and a splash of red back into the cream alternate. pic.twitter.com/h7IzGtWJUZ — Matthew Drake (@MJD7Design) November 19, 2022

Way to really go out on a creative limb there, twinkies.

But, alas, Mariners fans, we DO allegedly have something uniform related to look forward to in 2023, beyond the All-Star Game uniforms. By the end of the 2023 season, Nike is rumored to release the remaining City Connect uniforms for teams that haven’t gotten theirs yet, so that means we’ll see the Mariners version at some point next year. This could be a preview of a future full-on Nike rebrand of the regular set, so I am very excited to see what they come up with for the sure-to-be wacky City Connect set.

Will it be full-on color clash?

Or tastefully smooth? (trying not to vomit while praising the Angels right now, ugh)

POLL TIME!

What do you want to see from the Mariners City Connect uniforms? GIMME THE TEAL

Something smooth and understated

The most f*cked up sh*t imaginable

Bob Ross, maybe some mountains, maybe some happy little streams, a stream, etc

Lean into the maritime theme

Prompt for the comment section: What do you want to see in a full uniform re-brand? I know some folks have made mock-ups in the past, feel free to share them. Let’s get into the nitty-gritty.

Have a great weekend, folks!