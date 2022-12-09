 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

FanPost Friday: Talkin’ bout aesthetics

The ship has sailed on a full re-brand for 2023 Seattle Mariners, but let’s speculate on what lies ahead for Mariners uniforms

By sanford_and_son
Seattle Mariners v Baltimore Orioles
lil’ dude, big hat
Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday! We are not talking about the offseason today. No way, no how. I know the discourse has gone feral, but let’s keep that on Twitter and in the Moose Tracks comments, agreed? Today we’re talkin’ UNIFORM AESTHETICS, something EVERYONE can agree on, right? (Editor’s note: eric what are you doing)

A post from the Mariners Team Store caught my eye the other day:

This confirmed what we already kinda knew, that there will be no full re-brand of the Mariners uniforms for 2023. If they’re already mass-producing the current slate of Mariners hats with the All-Star Game logo on them, then that ship has certainly sailed. Also, a re-brand announcement would have happened by now, far in advance of the holiday gift buying season just like the recent one by the Minnesota Twins. Big ol’ massive scare quotes on “re-brand” here, though.

Way to really go out on a creative limb there, twinkies.

But, alas, Mariners fans, we DO allegedly have something uniform related to look forward to in 2023, beyond the All-Star Game uniforms. By the end of the 2023 season, Nike is rumored to release the remaining City Connect uniforms for teams that haven’t gotten theirs yet, so that means we’ll see the Mariners version at some point next year. This could be a preview of a future full-on Nike rebrand of the regular set, so I am very excited to see what they come up with for the sure-to-be wacky City Connect set.

Will it be full-on color clash?

Cleveland Guardians v Boston Red Sox Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Or tastefully smooth? (trying not to vomit while praising the Angels right now, ugh)

New York Mets v. Los Angeles Angels Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/MLB Photos via Getty Images

POLL TIME!

Poll

What do you want to see from the Mariners City Connect uniforms?

view results
  • 19%
    GIMME THE TEAL
    (60 votes)
  • 19%
    Something smooth and understated
    (60 votes)
  • 18%
    The most f*cked up sh*t imaginable
    (57 votes)
  • 15%
    Bob Ross, maybe some mountains, maybe some happy little streams, a stream, etc
    (50 votes)
  • 26%
    Lean into the maritime theme
    (82 votes)
  • 1%
    Other!
    (5 votes)
314 votes total Vote Now

Prompt for the comment section: What do you want to see in a full uniform re-brand? I know some folks have made mock-ups in the past, feel free to share them. Let’s get into the nitty-gritty.

Have a great weekend, folks!

