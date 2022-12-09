Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/9/22: Brandon Nimmo, David Robertson, and Xander Bogaerts

Hello one and all and happy Friday! Let’s dive into the latest.
In Mariners news...
- Jerry Dipoto hopped on the radio at 710 ESPN Seattle for a very honest discussion with Brock & Salk regarding the Winter Meetings and the current state of the Mariners. I highly recommend listening to it (full audio at the bottom of the article) for an idea of where the M’s are likely to go moving forward.
- Joe Fann at 710 ESPN Seattle provided some insight on the M’s spending habits compared to some of their rivals.
- Goodbye Frankie Tostado, we’ll remember your 24 hours as a Mariner fondly.
The Seattle Mariners traded RF Frankie Tostado to Washington Nationals. Tostado, 24, slashed .284 / .330 / .459 (113 wRC+) across 375 Double-A plate appearances last season— Down on the Farm (@downonthefarm12) December 8, 2022
Around the league...
- The Mets netted the top outfielder remaining on the free agent market, re-signing Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year contract.
- The Mets also signed right-handed reliever David Robertson to a one-year deal.
- The Mets are in uncharted payroll territory...and they might not be done.
With an 8 year $162M contract for Brandon Nimmo, & a 1 year, $10M deal for David Robertson agreed to, the #Mets projected Opening Day tax payroll sits at $333M.— Spotrac (@spotrac) December 9, 2022
This equates to a $65M tax bill at year end, or a $398M total tax payroll for the 2023 season.
Unheard of numbers.
- Respect to Kevin Durant for this one.
Kevin Durant representing for DC. pic.twitter.com/K7P2iBUdai.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 8, 2022
- Red Sox General Manager Chaim Bloom reportedly was stunned and deflated after Xander Bogaerts signed with San Diego. The Sox had offered just six years to the star shortstop.
- Dan Szymborski at Fangraphs wonders what happens now for the Padres and the Red Sox with Bogaerts playing in San Diego.
- I don’t usually report on minor league deals, but this one felt significant: The Dodgers have agreed to a pact with outfielder Jason Heyward.
- Unfortunately, it looks like this guy is sticking around in professional baseball.
Apparently the Softbank Hawks and reliever Roberto Osuna HAVE agreed on terms to a 1 year deal https://t.co/7WA2HZ1xfN #npb— NPB on reddit (@NPB_Reddit) December 9, 2022
