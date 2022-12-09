 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/9/22: Brandon Nimmo, David Robertson, and Xander Bogaerts

The Mets just keep on spending!

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
New York Mets v Oakland Athletics Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images

Hello one and all and happy Friday! Let’s dive into the latest.

In Mariners news...

  • Jerry Dipoto hopped on the radio at 710 ESPN Seattle for a very honest discussion with Brock & Salk regarding the Winter Meetings and the current state of the Mariners. I highly recommend listening to it (full audio at the bottom of the article) for an idea of where the M’s are likely to go moving forward.
  • Joe Fann at 710 ESPN Seattle provided some insight on the M’s spending habits compared to some of their rivals.
  • Goodbye Frankie Tostado, we’ll remember your 24 hours as a Mariner fondly.

Around the league...

  • Respect to Kevin Durant for this one.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...