Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/8/22: Masataka Yoshida, Xander Bogaerts, and Willson Contreras

In Mariners news...
- The Cespedes BBQ boys sat down with Jerry Dipoto to quiz him about his trading history.
Jerry Dipoto, do you remember ALL of your trades?@Mariners x @CespedesBBQ— MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) December 7, 2022
Around the league...
- The Padres backed up a truckload of money for shortstop Xander Bogaerts, signing him to an 11-year deal.
- On the day of his posting, Masataka Yoshida signed a five-year contract with the Boston Red Sox.
- Boston was pretty busy yesterday, agreeing to a two-year deal with closer Kenley Jansen.
- The Mets continued to bolster their pitching staff by signing left-hander José Quintana to a two-year contract.
- The Mets also acquired left-hander Brooks Raley from the Rays in exchange for minor league lefty Keyshawn Askew.
- The Cardinals found their Yadier Molina replacement in Willson Contreras, who signed a five-year deal with the Redbirds.
- The A’s signed infielder Aledmys Díaz to a two-year pact.
- Our very own John Trupin penned a piece at SF Gate about the Giants signing Mitch Haniger and the kind of impact he’ll have in the Bay.
- The Padres actually outbid the Yankees for Aaron Judge — just like they did with Trea Turner — but failed to ultimately sign the slugger.
- Prospects Live dropped their first 2023 mock draft after the conclusion of the draft lottery.
Anders’ picks...
- New York Times staff members are walking out today for the first time in 40 years after failing to make significant progress on a working contract, which expired in March of 2021. Support their motion and don’t visit any NY Times pages while the strike is going on!
