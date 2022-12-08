 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/8/22: Masataka Yoshida, Xander Bogaerts, and Willson Contreras

Breaking down the final day of the Winter Meetings.

By Anders Jorstad
Dominican Republic v Japan - Baseball - Olympics: Day 5 Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

The Winter Meetings have come and gone, so let’s dive into what you may have missed.

In Mariners news...

  • The Cespedes BBQ boys sat down with Jerry Dipoto to quiz him about his trading history.

Around the league...

Anders’ picks...

  • New York Times staff members are walking out today for the first time in 40 years after failing to make significant progress on a working contract, which expired in March of 2021. Support their motion and don’t visit any NY Times pages while the strike is going on!

