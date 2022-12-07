Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/7/22: Aaron Judge, Jameson Taillon, and Taijuan Walker

Good morning everyone! Let’s dive into the latest from the Winter Meetings.
In Mariners news...
- Corey Brock at The Athletic reports that the Mariners aren’t likely to be major players in free agency, and might not make a big move before the Winter Meetings come to a close. ($)
- More cool events are coming to Seattle during the All-Star Weekend!
Just when you thought it got hot in Seattle, it just got hotter!— MLBDevelops (@MLBDevelops) December 6, 2022
The HBCU Swingman Classic powered by @MLB , @MLBPA , & @Baseball_YDF will take place at @TMobilePark during the 2023 All-Star Week⭐️
The All-Star Game before the All-Star Game pic.twitter.com/U5Y8JzLIii
- For all of you jersey number nerds out there...
#Mariners— MLB Jersey Numbers (@NumbersMLB) December 7, 2022
INF Kolten Wong (@KoltenWong) will wear number 16. Last worn by RHP Drew Steckenrider in 2022.
OF/C Cooper Hummel (@CoopHUM) will wear number 21. Last worn by RHP Luis Castillo in 2022. pic.twitter.com/v9KejHDc0E
Around the league...
- The big fish is now off the board, with Aaron Judge agreeing to a record-setting nine-year contract with the New York Yankees.
- It was a big 24 hours for Judge, who was also named the TIME Athlete of the Year.
- The Yankees added to their bullpen depth, agreeing to a two-year contract with right-hander Tommy Kahnle.
- I’m always a big fan of the “Jordan reads things to Jake” bit.
Jake gets back from lunch and sees “Arson Judge” for the first time https://t.co/r2Mjeh6qD3 pic.twitter.com/OTs7tzKVut— Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) December 6, 2022
- Star Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida has officially been posted by the Orix Buffaloes. MLB teams have until January 20th to agree to a contract with him.
- Josh Bell has been signed to a two-year deal by the Cleveland Guardians.
- The Rangers added more starting pitching depth, agreeing to a two-year contract with left-hander Andrew Heaney.
- Cody Bellinger is also off the board, signing a one-year contract with the Cubs.
- The Cubs also brought in one of the second-tier starting pitchers, signing Jameson Taillon to a four-year deal.
- The Phillies keep on spending, netting former Mariner Taijuan Walker on a four-year deal.
- Additionally, Philadelphia added to their bullpen by signing lefty Matt Strahm to a two-year pact.
- Bradford William Davis reports that Major League Baseball used not two, but three distinct baseballs during the 2022 season.
- The A’s acquired right-hander Chad Smith from the Rockies in exchange for minor league pitcher Jeff Criswell.
- The first-ever MLB Draft Lottery has concluded!
Your 2023 MLB draft order at the top:— Ben Badler (@BenBadler) December 7, 2022
1. Pirates
2. Nationals
3. Tigers
4. Rangers
5. Twins
6. A’s
7. Reds
8. Royals
9. Rockies
10. Marlins
11. Angels
12. D-backs
13. Cubs
14. Red Sox
15. White Sox
16. Giants
17. Orioles
18. Brewers
