Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/7/22: Aaron Judge, Jameson Taillon, and Taijuan Walker

The free agent deluge began last night, and concluded with a bang this morning.

By Anders Jorstad
Good morning everyone! Let’s dive into the latest from the Winter Meetings.

In Mariners news...

  • Corey Brock at The Athletic reports that the Mariners aren’t likely to be major players in free agency, and might not make a big move before the Winter Meetings come to a close. ($)
  • More cool events are coming to Seattle during the All-Star Weekend!
  • For all of you jersey number nerds out there...

Around the league...

