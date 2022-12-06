Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/6/22: Justin Verlander, Clayton Kershaw, and Trea Turner

In Mariners news...
- Congrats to Julio on being named to the 2022 All-MLB Second Team!
More love for Julio!— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) December 6, 2022
Congratulations to @JRODshow44 on being named to the 2022 #AllMLB Second Team. #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/otPgn25ags
- Updates on Dylan Moore’s injury and role with the team this upcoming season:
The Mariners plan to play Moore heavily vs. lefty pitchers this season either at second base or shortstop. They want to make sure that JP Crawford gets more off days during the season to keep him healthy and strong down the stretch. https://t.co/mZSKShpLAa— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) December 6, 2022
- Massive congrats to Mariners’ pitching coach Pete Woodworth on being named Baseball America’s Coach of the Year, a much deserved award for Woodworth after helping lead Seattle to the playoffs in their historic 2022 season.
- Michael Baumann at FanGraphs breaks down the Mariners’ recent trade with the Milwaukee Brewers that led to the acquisition of second baseman Kolten Wong.
Around the league...
- Safe to say San Diego Padres All-Star pitcher Joe Musgrove has been keeping busy this offseason:
Joe Musgrove is now poised to become a world record holder!— MLB (@MLB) December 6, 2022
He threw the fastest pitch on the coldest continent on Earth, an 86-mph fastball in Antarctica. pic.twitter.com/9wJ5kmJU3j
- Three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander has agreed to a two-year/$86.66 million deal with the New York Mets, including a vesting third year option for $35 million.
- Star LHP Clayton Kershaw has agreed to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one-year/$20 million deal after expressing his satisfaction with the way his time with the Dodgers has been going.
- Free agent shortstop Trea Turner has signed a mega deal with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years and $300 million dollars, keeping him with the team until his age 40 season.
- MLB veteran Rick Porcello, who last pitched for the Mets in 2020, has announced his retirement from baseball.
- New York Yankees GM and senior vice president Brian Cashman has signed a four-year extension with the team through the 2026 season.
- Current Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec looks to inspire the next generation of women in baseball at MLB’s 2022 Take the Field program.
- The Los Angeles Angels have signed former Colorado Rockies reliever Carlos Estevez to a two-year/$13.5 million deal.
Loading comments...