 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/6/22: Justin Verlander, Clayton Kershaw, and Trea Turner

Plenty of baseball news to catch up on as the winter meetings continue in San Diego.

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Congrats to Julio on being named to the 2022 All-MLB Second Team!
  • Updates on Dylan Moore’s injury and role with the team this upcoming season:

Around the league...

  • Safe to say San Diego Padres All-Star pitcher Joe Musgrove has been keeping busy this offseason:

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...