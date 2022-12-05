 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/5/22: Sandy Alcantara, Chris Bassitt, and Fred McGriff

Happy Monday!

By Becca Weinberg
Miami Marlins v Washington Nationals Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Congrats to the Tacoma Rainiers on their best jersey win at the MiLB 2022 Awards reception!
  • Rick Rizz’s Toys for Kids drive brought some familiar faces to help volunteer for the holidays:

Around the league...

  • The Miami Marlins hav notified teams that they are willing to listen to trade offers on anyone except NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara.

Becca’s picks...

  • Let Geno Cook!

