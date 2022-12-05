Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/5/22: Sandy Alcantara, Chris Bassitt, and Fred McGriff

In Mariners news...
- Congrats to the Tacoma Rainiers on their best jersey win at the MiLB 2022 Awards reception!
Slammin’ Sam! @RainiersLand’s salmon-based campaign has won the Golden Bobblehead for the Best Theme Night Collection/Specialty Jersey! pic.twitter.com/A8kLfVJMob— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) December 5, 2022
- Rick Rizz’s Toys for Kids drive brought some familiar faces to help volunteer for the holidays:
They don't come any better than Rick Rizzs.— Niko Tamurian (@NikoTamurian) December 4, 2022
The @Mariners showed us their heart & spirit during the season & here they are doing it again in December.
Awesome to see @MarcoGonzales_ & @jp_crawford volunteer for Rick's Toys for Kids brightening the holidays in Seattle.@komonews pic.twitter.com/TcvR8J8GpM
- The annual MLB Winter Meetings return today, with the Mariners still looking to fill a few more holes on their roster.
Around the league...
- The Miami Marlins hav notified teams that they are willing to listen to trade offers on anyone except NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara.
Marlins won’t listen on Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara but will listen on “almost anyone” else. So beyond Pablo Lopez they will hear overtures on Luzardo, Cabrera and other starters. Marlins have abundance of arms in market where starters’ values are sky high. Need hitters.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 4, 2022
- Former New York Mets RHP Chris Bassitt is reportedly looking for a contract longer than three years, making a reunion with the Mets less likely as they don’t sound enthusiastic about signing him for a contract that long.
- The Texas Rangers are set to hire Michaelene Courtis, who will become the highest ranking woman to serve in the club’s baseball operations department. ($)
- Former MLB slugger Fred McGriff has been unanimously elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame by the contemporary era committee, with Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and Curt Schilling still denied spots.
Becca’s picks...
- Let Geno Cook!
Geno had a DAY. With his at least two passing touchdowns and 100+ passer rating, he passed Russell Wilson for first-place in @Seahawks history with six consecutive such games, and set his single-season career-high in passing yards with 3,169. #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/zj9jiHCDJc— Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) December 5, 2022
Loading comments...